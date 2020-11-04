GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Voters in Superior favor Mark Lacis, Tim Howard, Paige Henchen, based on early vote results

Superior Town Board candidates Mark Lacis, Tim Howard and Paige Henchen appear to be leading in votes collected, according to early results posted at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday night. The winners are expected to serve a four-year term.

At this time, Lacis has 26% of the votes; Howard has 20.64%; and Henchen has 20.22%.

Mark Lacis (Photo courtesy of Mark Lacis)

Kevin Ryan appears to be close behind in fourth with 16.95% of the votes. Chris Ochs currently has 9.21%, and Gladys M. Forshee has 6.98%.

Lacis, a town board incumbent, said he was happy to hear the results and was honored that Superior residents were confident in his ability to preserve their quality of life and keep Superior one of the best places to live and raise a family.

“My main focus for this next term will be completing downtown Superior with the vibrant Main Street we were promised, prioritizing economic development and diversifying our sales tax base, and continuing to improve the quality of life of our residents by creating new parks and trails, opening a long wanted community center and making our town 100% powered by renewable energy,” Lacis said.

Howard said he believes the next several years are going to present significant challenges to Superior and other communities across Colorado. In addition to Lacis, he said Tuesday night that they need to transition the town to 100% renewable energy.

“The close race in Superior reflected the high caliber of the candidates, and I’m delighted to be one of the three likely elected trustees and welcome the opportunity to serve with Mark Lacis and Paige Henchen,” Howard said.

With early vote results posted, Henchen said Tuesday night that the race is too close to call and will wait for the full results. Henchen said she would prioritize housing and the environment as well as keeping the town safe and inclusive for all members of the community.

Tim Howard

“If elected, I hope to work with the other trustees to create and implement a plan for more affordable and attainable housing in our community,” Henchen said. “I also hope to work with the community to set environmental sustainability targets.”

 

Paige Henchen

 

 

Sophia Moncaleano

