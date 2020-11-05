Boulder County tallies 10 new coronavirus outbreaks as cases continue to rise

As coronavirus cases continue to climb in Boulder County — forcing the stricter Safer at Home Level 3 — 10 new outbreaks were recorded Wednesday.

Boulder County also reported 73 additional coronavirus cases Wednesday, bringing the county to 6,298 cases. Of those, 272 have been hospitalized 92 have died. There are 259 disease investigations in progress, data shows.

Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment outbreak data is updated Wednesdays about 4 p.m. The 10 additional outbreaks bring the county to 25 active outbreaks, and 33 outbreaks have been resolved. There have been 1,337 outbreaks statewide.

New outbreaks have been determined at the following in Boulder County: a “Boulder Social Gathering,” Charlotte’s Web Inc., Countryside Montessori in Boulder, Eisenhower Elementary in Boulder, Goodfellas Diner in Longmont, Guidepoint Montessori in Longmont, the Mead High School football team in Longmont, Pella Corner Animal Clinic in Longmont, Southpaw Electric in Erie and Watershed School in Boulder.

Six attendees tested positive at the “Boulder Social Gathering,” data shows. The event was Oct. 30 but no further information could be released, said a spokesperson for the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Boulder County Public Health could not provide additional details about the event Wednesday night.

The outbreak at hemp supplement company Charlotte’s Web Inc. was determined Oct. 29, with four staff testing positive.

Company Director of Communications Sylvia Tawse said the four employees worked in an isolated portion of the facility in Louisville, and they did not work in the production and shipping portion of the building.

“In compliance with CDC guidelines, all of the 32 employees working in that section of the facility were immediately sent home, required to be tested for COVID-19 and to stay home until negative test results were received,” Tawse said in a statement.

The company conducted contact tracing on the 32 employees. Mandatory wellness checks are required before a shift for each employee, masks are enforced and there are regularly scheduled deep cleaning and sanitization of the building, the statement said.

The outbreak at Countryside Montessori was determined Monday with one staff member and three attendees testing positive. Representatives from Countryside Montessori declined to comment.

While state data shows two staff members tested positive at Eisenhower Elementary, Boulder Valley School District’s coronavirus dashboard shows four active cases at the school. The outbreak was determined Oct. 29 by the state. School district Chief Communications Officer Randy Barber explained the state identifies an outbreak as two or more confirmed COVID-19 cases among students, teachers or staff from separate households within 14 days.

On Oct. 29 Eisenhower Elementary moved to remote learning and hopes to bring students back Nov. 10.

“We are going to take advantage of this situation to do everything we can to stop the virus from spreading. As a precautionary measure, our building will be completely closed for 72 hours, to allow for deep cleaning,” according to an email Principal Brady Stroup sent to families.

Goodfellas Diner in Longmont had an outbreak determined Oct. 29 with three staff testing positive and one considered probable, data shows.

The four individuals have completed their quarantine and returned to work, restaurant owner Jeff Price said.

All staff have their temperature taken when they come in to work and when they leave, and fill out a symptom questionnaire before every shift, Price said. The restaurant is regularly sanitized and employees are required to wear masks.

“It’s such a wide-spread, easily-spread virus. We’re doing the best we can to make sure we keep customers and employees safe,” Price said.

The outbreak at Guidepost Montessori was determined Monday with one staff member and one attendee testing positive, data shows.

The school will close starting Thursday for a minimum of 14 days after the two asymptomatic cases, Interim Head of School Brittney Polinchak wrote in a statement, noting there is no evidence of additional positive cases.

“We are working with the Health Department to avoid a broader outbreak. While Guidepost’s social distancing practices are designed to minimize cross-exposure between classrooms, and while the evidence strongly suggests that both cases were contracted independently from community spread outside of the school, we have decided out of an abundance of caution to close the entire school for two weeks. All relevant information is being shared with the appropriate authorities, to whom we will defer regarding appropriate channels for any public notifications,” the statement read.

The outbreak within the Mead High School football team was determined Friday with two attendees testing positive.

St. Vrain Valley School District continues to work with the county and state health departments and follows state health protocols, District Chief Communications Officer Kerri McDermid said.

“The well-being, health, and safety of our students, families, teachers and staff will always be our highest priority, and we continue to promote many safety measures in our school, including mask wearing, social distancing, hand washing, symptom checks and robust cleaning protocols,” McDermid wrote in an email.

The outbreak at Pella Corner Animal Clinic was determined Oct. 17, and two staff tested positive.

Spokesperson Rob Russell said the two positive results returned three weeks apart and believes the outbreak is inaccurate.

According to Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment outbreak guidelines, an outbreak is determined in a workplace when “two or more people who are confirmed cases of COVID-19 in a workplace or facility, with onset within 14 days.”

Russell said the business was closed for two weeks, and the team complied with all guidelines from the state.

The outbreak at Southpaw Electric was determined Oct. 12, and data shows two staff tested positive and one is considered probable. Representatives from the company could not be reached for comment by publication deadline.

The outbreak at Watershed School was determined Oct. 29, and one staff member and two attendees tested positive for the virus.

Head of School Tim Breen said the quarantine period has ended for the three individuals. Breen said the school is following all safety measures from Boulder County Public Health, and noted there are about 10 people in a cohort. Breen also said the school recently installed a Synexis system that cleans spaces using dry hydrogen peroxide.

“This is super important to us. We’re really trying to reduce community spread broadly,” Breen said about the virus.

In Boulder County, active outbreaks remain at Aunt Alice’s Kitchen, Bixby School, Boulder Valley Transportation Terminal in Lafayette, Cinnamon Park, City of Boulder Operations, DaVita Boulder Dialysis Center, Exploring Minds Academy, Insolroll, Life Care Center of Longmont, MorningStar of Boulder, Taco Bell in Longmont, The Learning Experience of Lafayette, TLC Learning Center, Wong Orthodontics and the University of Colorado Boulder.

CU Boulder’s outbreak was determined Sept. 23. Data shows 26 staff have tested positive, 1,609 attendees, or students, have tested positive and 188 are considered probable.

An outbreak is considered resolved when the setting goes two weeks without any additional positive cases.

Boulder Valley School District coronavirus dashboard shows 47 active positive or probable coronavirus cases Wednesday.

Creekside, Douglass, Emerald, Eldorado, Fireside, High Peaks, Horizons, Lafayette and Ryan elementary schools; Casey, Manhattan and Southern Hills middle schools and the BVSD Education Center each had one case.

Aspen Creek, Columbine, Foothill, Gold Hill and University Hill elementary schools; and Broomfield Heights Middle School each had two cases.

Crest View, Meadowlark and Pioneer elementary schools and Broomfield High School each reported three cases.

Eisenhower Elementary School reported four cases and Boulder High School had six cases.

Four BVSD schools are conducting remote learning because of staffing issues caused by coronavirus quarantines.

St. Vrain Valley School District’s coronavirus dashboard shows 160 confirmed cumulative cases among students and staff, 51 of which are active.

Among the active cases, Frederick High School reported nine; Silver Creek and Longmont high schools reported five; Fall River Elementary School and Coal Ridge Middle School reported four; Mead High School, LaunchED Virtual Academy and Thunder Valley reported three; Alpine, Blue Mountain and Northridge elementary and Skyline High School reported two.

Erie High School, Olde Columbine High School, Altona Middle, Longs Peak Middle, Rocky Mountain Elementary, Timberline and central administration all reported one active case.

Statewide, there have been 117,637 positive or probable cases. There have been 2,333 deaths among the cases, and of those, there have been 2,147 deaths because of the coronavirus. There have been 9,618 people hospitalized. Of Colorado’s roughly 5.7 million population, 1,272,494 people have been tested for the virus.