Colorado Legislature: Boulder County-area Senate, House seats don’t switch parties

Boulder County-area state house and senate district seats up for grabs in Tuesday’s elections did not change party affiliation, according to updated unofficial election results.

Sonya Jaquez Lewis, a state representative, won her bid to move from the House to the state Senate to represent Senate District 17, based on unofficial election results.

The seat, which represents Longmont and Lafayette, was held by Democrat Mike Foote. Foote, appointed in 2019, declined to run.

Jaquez Lewis won with 70% of the vote, according to unofficial results. Her opponent, Republican and systems engineer Matthew Menza had 30%.

In the state House, Republican Barbara Kirkmeyer will replace term-limited Republican Vicki Marble in Senate District 23. The district includes Broomfield and the Weld County portion of Longmont plus parts of Erie.

Kirkmeyer, a Weld County Commissioner, won with 54% of the vote, according to unofficial results. Democrat Sally Boccella, a substitute teacher, had 46% of the vote.

Replacing term-limited Boulder Democrat and Speaker of the House KC Becker in House District 13 is Democrat Judy Amabile, co-founder of Polar Bottle. The district includes western Boulder, Eldora, Eldorado Springs, Jamestown, Nederland and Ward and all of Clear Creek, Gilpin, Grand and Jackson counties.

Amabile had 70% of the vote, according to unofficial results. Republican and Eldorado Natural Spring Water co-founder Kevin Sipple and Libertarian James “Jed” Gilman had 27% and 3% of the vote, respectively.

Republican Mike Lynch, an Army veteran and president of Loveland business Western Heritage, won in House District 49 against Democrat Yara Hanlin Zokaie, a tax attorney. The district, which covers parts of Weld and Larimer counties and includes Berthoud, was held by term-limited Republican Perry Buck.

Lynch had 60% of the vote, according to unofficial results, while Hanlin Zokaie had 40%.