CU Boulder police investigate indecent exposure case

The CU Boulder Police Department is investigating an indecent exposure case after an incident occurred Tuesday.

A man was reported to be in the bushes just east of CU Boulder’s Williams Village East on the east side of the bike path. He had his pants down and his genitalia exposed. A witness told officers that the man was masturbating.

The suspect was thought to be a white man dressed in a blue baseball cap and blue shirt.

CUPD is asking anyone with additional information about the incident to call 303-492-6666.