CU Boulder reports increase in student suspensions, discipline tied to public health orders

University of Colorado Boulder suspended nine additional students for not complying with coronavirus public health measures, according to the campus coronavirus dashboard, and saw an increase in student discipline across the board.

Twenty-four students have been suspended from CU Boulder for the remainder of the semester and will need to reapply to attend in the future. As of this week, there are 30 students on active interim exclusion from campus, meaning they can’t be on campus until a conduct hearing is complete. There are 41 students on active interim suspension who can’t attend any classes until their conduct hearing is complete.

Interim suspensions are at their highest weekly amount since the university began reporting discipline data in late September, and interim exclusions are at their second-highest.

The campus also reported four positive coronavirus tests and eight campus isolation spaces in use. CU Boulder conducted 1,006 monitoring tests and 84 diagnostic tests on Tuesday.

Boulder Valley School District reported 47 active positive or probable coronavirus cases Wednesday.

Creekside, Douglass, Emerald, Eldorado, Fireside, High Peaks, Horizons, Lafayette and Ryan elementary schools; Casey, Manhattan and Southern Hills middle schools and the BVSD Education Center each had one case.

Aspen Creek, Columbine, Foothill, Gold Hill and University Hill elementary schools; and Broomfield Heights Middle School each had two cases.

Crest View, Meadowlark and Pioneer elementary schools and Broomfield High School each reported three cases.

Eisenhower Elementary School reported four cases and Boulder High School had six cases.

Four BVSD schools are conducting remote learning because of staffing issues caused by coronavirus quarantines.

St. Vrain Valley School District reported 160 confirmed cumulative cases among students and staff, 51 of which were active.

Among the active cases, Frederick High School reported nine; Silver Creek and Longmont high schools reported five; Fall River Elementary School and Coal Ridge Middle School reported four; Mead High School, LaunchED Virtual Academy and Thunder Valley reported three; Alpine, Blue Mountain and Northridge elementary and Skyline High School reported two.

Erie High School, Olde Columbine High School, Altona Middle, Longs Peak Middle, Rocky Mountain Elementary, Timberline and central administration all reported one active case.