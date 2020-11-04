Incumbent Kathryn Wittman and Adam Morehead victors in Dacono City Council race, unofficial election results show

Unofficial Weld County election results Wednesday morning showed two Dacono City Council member candidates as victors: Kathryn Wittman, 67, an incumbent, and Adam Morehead, 51, a first-time candidate with nearly 30 years of law enforcement experience.

There were four total candidates vying for the two available city council seats. In addition to Morehead and Wittman, the competitors included Kevin Plain, 48, and Debbie Nasta, 61, also an incumbent fighting for re-election. Dacono does not have wards and all city council candidates run for at-large positions. Dacono has six city council members.

According to Weld County’s election website, unofficial results showed that out of 3,515 votes Morehead, had won 1,106, or about 31%, of the votes, while Wittman had 1,035, or about 29%, of the votes. Nasta had 728, or about 21%, of the votes, followed by Plain, who had 646, or about 18%, of the votes.

After seeing the results Wednesday morning, Wittman said in an email: “I am truly honored and blessed to be able to continue representing all of the residents of our city of Dacono. What a heart warming feeling to be able to serve as your council member again. Thank you so much to everyone for allowing me this opportunity.”

Wittman has served on Dacono’s City Council since 2016. She has a professional background in marketing and management, immigration law and Exchange Commission law experience. She is now retired.

Morehead, who ran for an election for the first time, said Tuesday night in a phone interview that he was excited by the early outcome.

“I just want to serve my city and do a good job,” Morehead said.

He added that he hopes to bring more prosperity to Dacono by advocating for more educational and business opportunities.

Morehead, who is currently employed with the Department of Corrections and formerly worked for the Weld County Sheriff’s Office, said he also plans to use his law enforcement background to suggest new ideas to improve safety and security for Dacono neighborhoods.

Plain said he sent texts to Wittman and Morehead congratulating them. Plain said he’s seen too many races in Dacono go uncontested and was “happy to see four excellent candidates” competing.

“I think Dacono is in good hands with Kathy and Adam,” Plain said. “Dacono wins.”

With his role as a chair person for the town’s Planning Commission and member of Dacono’s Urban Renewal Authority, Plain will still have lots of involvement in his city’s future.

Nasta has served as a Dacono City Council member since 2014. She was re-elected in 2017. Nasta did not respond to requests for comment.