Longmont voters approve pair of municipal ballot questions

Longmont voters’ authorization for the city to issue up to $80 million in bonds to finance upgrades to its drinking water supply, treatment, storage and distribution systems didn’t surprise at least one City Council member.

“I think 3C was never in doubt,” Councilwoman Marcia Martin said in a Tuesday night email about the apparent passage of the water-bonds question on Longmont voters’ ballots. “Everyone I talked to about how it would be cheaper to do the water work now and do it right, and about how it would be a potential job-creator, got it,” Martin said. “I didn’t expect a lot of no votes.”

Of the 45,912 votes reported as having counted by the Boulder County and Weld County clerks’ elections units by midafternoon Wednesday, 80% of those Longmont voters said “yes” to the 3C’s bond proposal, according to unofficial running and still-preliminary totals posted by the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office.

As votes continued to be counted and tallies reported on Wednesday, it appeared likely that voters also had approved another measure the City Council had advanced to the ballot, a home-rule charter amendment that would allow Longmont to lease city-owned property to other government, private-sector or nonprofit tenants for up to 30 years.

That Ballot Queston 3D would replace a current 20-year city charter limit on such leases.

Martin said in her Tuesday night email that early unofficial vote counts showed 3D as “doing better than I hoped, and I hope we can hang on to that … lead as the rest of the votes are tallied.”

Council members voted unanimously in August to advance both 3C and 3D to this year’s ballot.

In the case of 3D, the lease-limits expansion proposal, Council was asking Longmont voters to reconsider a lease-limits extension that 55% of the Longmont voters casting ballots on that question rejected in the November 2019 election.

As of midafternoon Wednesday, the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office reported that of the 44,529 votes tallied at that point, 54% had said “yes” to 3D., the previously defeated 2019 ballot question that Longmont Council decided to ask again this year.

“I’m very gratified that enough people seem to have heard the arguments for 3D,” Martin wrote in her email, calling the almost-eight-point lead represented “a big swing from last year!”

On Tuesday night, Martin and Councilman Tim Waters, who’d suggested trying again this year with the 30-year lease-limit proposal that failed to pass in 2019, both credited Our Best Longmont, an independent ballot-issue committee formed by supporters of 3D, with that measure’s apparent passage in this year’s election.

Martin said, “Kudos to the efforts of issue committee Our Best Longmont, without whose efforts this certainly would not have happened.”

Waters said in a separate email: “This charter change positions Longmont to compete with other Boulder County municipalities for private investments in amenities to serve the public good.

“As one Council member, I am proud of, and grateful for, the leadership and support of Longmont large and small businesses, our arts community, clear-eyed residents, and those who worked on the issue committee” for 3D.

Shakeel Dalal, the organizer and registered agent of the Our Best Longmont issue committee, said in a Wednesday afternoon interview that the committee spent $8,449 on advertising and other efforts to promote 3D’s passage.