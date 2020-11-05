More than 160 people sign up to comment about Boulder Rifle Club expansion

Boulder’s Lisa Carmichael is tired of hearing gunfire.

Living near the Boulder Rifle Club in north Boulder, she believes that a proposed expansion that would allow the club to add five additional shooting ranges to its existing facility would only make matters worse.

“No one should be subject to the pop, pop, pop of gunfire all day — this is the worst type of noise pollution,” Carmichael said. “This proposal abuts the city where thousands of residents will be impacted. This is the wrong location.”

Carmichael was one 161 people who signed up to speak Tuesday night during a virtual Boulder County Commissioners’ public hearing on a proposed expansion of the private club. Like Carmichael, many residents who live within a roughly 2-mile radius of the club, expressed opposition to the proposed expansion, citing concerns for noise and safety of those recreating on nearby trails, disturbance to animals and increased vehicle traffic. By 8 p.m. Tuesday, roughly 50 people who spoke said they were opposed.

With the expansion of the rifle club posing a solution that would allow the U.S. Forest Service to close public lands to dispersed shooting, those in favor of the proposal see an opportunity to prevent dangerous situations.

About 20 people who spoke before 8 p.m. expressed support for the expansion, saying that the proposal could protect lives and reduce the risk of fires by giving shooters a safe and controlled environment to recreate. With gun sales surging during the coronavirus pandemic, those supporting the proposal, also cited a need for a facility that can educate people on proper use.

Ovidio Bermudez, of Nederland, said he supports the proposal.

“I urge you to approve the expansion,” Bermudez said. “I think it would bring the safety concerns down, where there are rules … than simply going out into the wilderness and shooting.”

The Boulder Rifle Club applied to the county for a boundary expansion and special use permit. If approved by Boulder County Commissioners, who listened to feedback Tuesday, the proposal could see the Boulder Rifle Club add five additional shooting ranges, including a 300-yard, 200-yard, 100-meter, 50-meter and 25-meter ranges with targets to the north and a 20,050-square-foot indoor range building.

While the club is currently private, if the expansion is approved, the club’s new ranges would be open to the public, with the current lanes remaining private. If the range is expanded, it would meet the requirements for the Forest Service to close some public forest land to recreational shooting. Boulder County has been working in partnership with the Forest Service to come up with solutions for dispersed shooting, taking part in the Northern Front Range Recreational Sport Shooting Management Partnership, an effort that includes the U.S. Forest Service and Colorado Parks and Wildlife, as well as Larimer, Gilpin and Clear Creek counties.

The Boulder County Planning Commission has recommended that the proposal be rejected, largely because of concerns about increased noise. Boulder County Commissioners, which include Deb Gardner, Elise Jones and Matt Jones, will vote on the issue at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

The expansion of the Boulder Rifle Club, 4810 N. 26th St., would take place on an adjacent 14 acres of property west of the club that was purchased by the club in 2005. The plan would be to begin construction within five years and complete construction in 10 years. The meeting did not discuss what the expansion would cost the Boulder Rifle Club.

Sheriff Joe Pelle spoke before the public hearing, following a detailed background presentation about the project. Pelle expressed his support of the proposed expansion.

From 2019 to Aug. 2020, Pelle said call data to the sheriff’s office showed almost 1,000 complaints regarding dispersed shooting on Boulder County forest land.

“We have had a number of named fires that we believe have been caused by shooting in the woods and a serious accidental shooting,” Pelle said. “We don’t believe that (dispersed recreational shooting) is a sustainable practice. There are too many people here. To provide a recreational shooting option in a controlled and safe environment is necessary.”

State Rep. Edie Hooton (D- Boulder) asked for commissioners to delay their decision on the proposal, saying she wants more answers for her constituents and the greater Boulder community, before the project proceeds.

Like many residents who spoke in opposition, Hooton said she supports the effort to get shooters off forest land, but said she’s not sure whether people will travel to a Boulder range.

“I haven’t seen evidence that shooters in Forest Service land that are going out to shoot stumps or bottles or squirrels … where’s the evidence that they will get out of the forest?” Hooton said. “I would really like to understand why the Forest Service can’t enforce their own laws and why it requires us, Boulder County, to have a facility this size?”

But some who spoke in favor of the proposal said they think that closing Forest Service land to recreational shooting would be a first step in getting shooters off forest land.

Mark Foreman, who said he and his wife and two dogs live in the foothills, said he supports the shooting range expansion and hopes to see Forest Service land closed to recreational shooting.

“Making it illegal (to shoot on forest land recreationally) will make law-abiding citizens go elsewhere,” Foreman said. “Changing the rules up here will at least be a good step in saying you can’t shoot up here, please don’t.”

Virgina Schick, who lives on Magnolia Drive, said she has lived in the mountains for 35 years.

“Last fall, I was riding my horse and I start hearing boom, boom, boom and see bullets whizzing past me,” Schick said. “I’m screaming on my horse. I found out later that someone had driven across my neighbor’s land and just started blasting without any idea that there were people in the mountains.”

Those in opposition, though, emphasized that the Boulder Rifle Club is not the right place for an expanded range.

Leigh DiNatale, who lives near the club, echoed this and said she worries what will happen to open space property that’s near the trail.

“This is not an appropriate spot to have all this shooting going on. Never mind the noise, never mind the traffic, I’m scared to death on what will happen with the trails,” DiNatale said. “We chose this house so we would be able to access trails from the front door. We need to protect that open space.”

By 8:30 p.m., Boulder County Commissioners had heard from more than 110 residents with 70 people left waiting to speak. People can view the commissioners’ vote on the issue Thursday at zoomgov.com/j/1603023275#success.