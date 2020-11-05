GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Program to offer training for boards, commissions

People Engaged in Raising Leaders and the Social Venture Partners are teaming up for the second time this month to bring Boulder boards and commissions training courses.

The course will begin Thursday and end Nov 27. The classes will occur Tuesdays and Thursdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m. on Zoom.

The topics covered will be Boards Roles and Responsibilities, Board Applications and Interviewing, Board Culture and Survival Strategies, and Board Oversight/Management.

There will be a meet-and-greet, allowing trainees to have the opportunity to meet current members of the board as well as other leaders. Some speakers will include Nia Wassink, Mission Launch, Robin Valdez, Business Operations Manager in Boulder County Commissioners’ Office.

The course has no fees, but there are a limited number of spots available. The questionnaire and registration form at https://bit.ly/32daYcz will need to be completed before attending the course.

Carlos Monkus

