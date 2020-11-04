Trunk or Treat event in Broomfield draws hundreds

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, an annual Trunk or Treat event off Midway Boulevard saw its largest ever turnout Friday afternoon.

Organizers estimate more than 400 parents and children attended the event, which had lines of people waiting to be checked in at Nativity of Our Lord Catholic Church.

“We ran out of candy and had to make a frantic King Soopers run,” Jeff Graham, a member of Holy Rollers, said.

Knights of Columbus Council 10961 hosted the event with participation from Holy Rollers, a car club associated with the church.

“We had a safety station where every attendee had their temperature checked, and face masks were mandatory,” Graham said.

Only one person refused to wear a mask, even after they offered him a free one, and opted to leave rather than attend the event, Graham said.

The group had about 30 cars from Holy Rollers on display in the parking lot, with a parking space on either side of every vehicle for distancing, along with a fire engine and ambulance from Metro North Fire Rescue District and a police cruiser from the Broomfield Police Department.

“As always they were great interacting with the kids,” Graham said.