Boulder County crews keep CalWood Fire from growing, but still working to reach full containment

Boulder County fire crews are confident they can keep the CalWood Fire from growing, but have had to once again push back their containment goal due to the harsh terrain they continue to encounter on the northwest side of the fire.

The CalWood Fire remains at 76% containment and is still at 10,106 acres.

Officials earlier this month were hoping to reach full containment on the fire by this weekend, but Boulder County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Carrie Haverfield said crews have pushed that date back to Nov. 30.

Haverfield said the biggest obstacle has been the terrain on the northwest side of the fire along Colo. 7, the only area of the fire where crews have not been able to establish containment.

“When I say rough terrain, I mean firefighters would have to wear climbing gear,” Haverfield said. “That’s why we haven’t had that containment number grow in a while.”

But even if the containment number might not be moving, Haverfield said firefighters have been able to keep the fire within the burn area and believe they can keep it that way.

“They feel really confident there will be no fire growth, per se,” Haverfield.

In the meantime, Haverfield said repairing lines and extinguishing hot spots will be the priority.

Boulder County officials said a surveillance flight showed only two hot spots left in the fire, both in that northwest area. A helicopter did some water drops, and Haverfield said that will continue.

Haverfield said winds were mild this week, but with the dry conditions and warmer temperatures most of the public land closures in place are likely to remain for the time being.

Officials are hoping some precipitation in later November will help reach full containment.

“They’re just hoping for some really good precipitation to help with the fire,” Haverfield said. “We’re still in kind of abnormally warm conditions, it’s still dry. We’re hoping that there is supposed to be some precipitation coming in on Sunday with this weather system that will hopefully help and we do see cooler weather coming in next week as well.”

The cause of the fire, which started on Oct. 16, is still under investigation.

Haverfield said officials have not discovered any other lost structures since the county released their initial numbers, and do not anticipate that they will.

“They’re fairly confident that they’ve gotten into all the areas to do damage assessment,” Haverfield said.