Boulder County records 2 deaths, 292 cases — new daily high

As Boulder County prepares to move to Safer at Home Level Orange restrictions Friday because of a continued rise in cases, two new deaths and 292 cases were recorded Thursday — a new high for daily cases.

Data also shows 80 individuals currently hospitalized Thursday, the largest number of single-day hospitalizations to date.

The county now sits at 6,590 cases and 94 deaths. There have been 279 hospitalizations and there are 259 disease investigations in progress.

The two individuals died Wednesday. Both were residents of long-term care facilities and in their 80s, Boulder County Public Health spokesperson Chana Goussetis said.

Public health officials on Thursday warned Boulder County is likely heading to Stay at Home orders, the most restrictive level, if the current case trends continue.

“The choice is in our hands – stop gathering, stop the spread,” a tweet from Boulder County Public Health Thursday evening said.

There have been 367.9 new cases per 100,000 people in the past 14 days in Boulder County, data shows. There have been 124,965 tests among county residents, and the five-day average percent of positive tests is 6.9.

According to state data, Stay at Home is triggered when the positivity rate is greater than 15%, there are more than 350 cases per 100,000 residents and there are more than two new hospital admissions per day.

The five-day average of new daily cases Thursday is 109.2. One month ago, on Oct. 5, the five-day average of new daily cases was 26.2.

“Boulder Social Gathering” linked to Boulder High School gathering

Also on Thursday, county health officials confirmed one of the 10 new outbreaks announced Wednesday and referred to as “Boulder Social Gathering” was tied to a gathering of Boulder High School students.

Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment data showed six attendees tested positive and officials stated Wednesday the event was Oct. 30. A state health department spokesperson said no further information could be released.

However, Goussetis said Thursday, the outbreak stemmed from four gatherings among high school students Oct. 20-31, in which one attendee tested positive, Goussetis said. As of Wednesday, there were six confirmed cases and one probable case related to the gatherings. Boulder Valley School District’s coronavirus dashboard shows five active cases associated with the school.

Goussetis did not have the addresses for the four gatherings, but said they were at a restaurant, a home, a party bus and an indoor ice rink.

“Unfortunately, the participants and their families have not been forthcoming with information,” Goussetis said. “Those we have been able to contact have been advised to isolate. One middle school student who has since tested positive for COVID-19 has been connected to this group.”

Unlike universities, K-12 schools are not responsible for disciplining students for incidents that happen outside of school, Boulder Valley School District spokesperson Randy Barber said. Still, the high school’s administration and student leaders “used the opportunity to educate the student body about acting responsibly and the important of everyone in the community working together to mitigate the risk of COVID-19,” Barber said.

CU Boulder records 38 positive cases

Also on Thursday the University of Colorado Boulder recorded 38 positive cases from 274 diagnostic tests completed Wednesday, its dashboard shows. There were 847 monitoring tests completed Wednesday, and there are 13 on-campus isolation spaces in use, or 2%.

Since Aug. 24, there have been 1,218 positive cases from 7,399 on-campus diagnostic tests and 48,868 monitoring tests.

University spokesperson Joshua Lindenstein said case investigations and contact tracing have just begun on Wednesday’s cases, and it is too early to attribute them to anything specific.

“However, we are seeing cases rise across the county and the Denver Metro area in all age groups,” he said. “So while we have been able to keep case counts low among our campus community in recent weeks, we expect that what we are now seeing is a broader reflection of what is happening across the wider region.”

BVSD’s coronavirus dashboard shows 33 active cases, including five at Boulder High; six symptomatic cases pending results and nine probable cases.

Douglass, Emerald, Eldorado, Fireside, High Peaks, Lafayette, and Meadowlark elementaries; and Casey, Manhattan, Southern Hills and Broomfield Heights middles each had one case. Aspen Creek, Gold Hill, Pioneer, and University Hill elementaries and Broomfield High each had two. Crest View Elementary had three cases and Eisenhower Elementary had four cases.

There is one symptomatic case each at Meadowlark and Pioneer elementaries, Monarch PK-8, and Boulder High, and two symptomatic cases at Ryan Elementary.

Creekside, Foothill, Horizons, and Meadowlark elementaries; Broomfield Heights Middle, Broomfield High and the district transportation terminal in Lafayette all have one probable case, while Columbine Elementary has two.

The dashboard lists 26 cases that are no longer active.

St. Vrain Valley School District’s coronavirus dashboard shows 169 cumulative cases, 57 of which are active. Of those, 50 are among students, data shows.

Among students, Rocky Mountain Elementary, Soaring Heights PK-8, Longs Peak Middle, Erie and Olde Columbine highs each have one active case. Alpine, Blue Mountain and Northridge elementaries; Timberline PK-8, Skyline High and LaunchED Virtual Academy each have two active cases. Thunder Valley PK-8 has three active cases, while Fall River Elementary and Mead High School have four, Longmont High has five, Silver Creek High has six and Frederick High as eight.

Among staff, there is one active case each at Rocky Mountain Elementary, Timberline PK-8 and LaunchED Virtual Academy and two each at Coal Ridge Middle and Longmont High.

Data updated Thursday shows that, of the county’s cases, 3,311 have been reported in Boulder, and 1,710 have been reported in Longmont. There have been 411 cases in Lafayette, 273 in Louisville, 96 in Superior, 118 in Erie, 15 in Lyons, six in Nederland, and 410 in unincorporated Boulder County. Cases have been confirmed in seven people experiencing homelessness.

The rate of infection for Boulder residents is 3,110.2 per 100,000 people, data shows. In Longmont, the rate of infection is 1,781.4 per 100,000. In Lafayette, the rate is 1,419.7; in Louisville, the rate is 1,288.8; in Lyons, the rate is 726; in Erie, the rate is 1,048.8; in Superior, the rate is 731.8; in Nederland, the rate is 386.6; and in unincorporated Boulder County, the rate is 922.4.

Statewide, there have been 121,006 positive or probable cases. There have been 2,353 deaths among the cases, and 2,158 of those deaths were because of the coronavirus. There have been 9,714 people hospitalized. Of Colorado’s roughly 5.7 million population, 1,287,081 people have been tested for the virus.

Boulder County cases by age

0-9: 162

10-17: 307

18-22: 2,892

23-24: 209

25-34: 748

35-44: 631

45-54: 603

55-64: 417

65-74: 245

75+: 308

Boulder County deaths by age

0-9: 0

10-17: 0

18-22: 0

23-24: 0

25-34: 0

35-44: *

45-54: 3

55-64: 4

65-74: 15

75+: 71

Results are suppressed when the value is 1 or 2, data states.