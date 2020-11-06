Boulder County restaurants prepare for new COVID-19 indoor dining restrictions

Boulder County restaurants and cafes on Thursday were preparing to comply with stricter COVID-19 limits placed on the number of patrons dining inside, restrictions the state and county health departments announced Wednesday and take effect Friday.

One of those restrictions, issued in response to rising numbers of new coronavirus cases and to the number of county residents testing positive for the disease, will limit how many people can be inside a restaurant at any time to 25% of that business’s full capacity, or a maximum of 50 people, whichever is fewer.

Ross Hagen, co-owner of Longmont’s Pumphouse Brewery restaurant at 540 Main St. and the Red Zone sports bar next door to the Pumphouse, said customers will still be able to dine in the patio area outside the Pumphouse that will be heated and covered, but he said that area will only remain attractive as long as “this nice weather lasts.”

Once winter temperatures set in, the financial impact of the stricter indoor-dining “is going to be brutal,” Hagen said.

Rafael Garcia, owner of Boulder’s Coma Mexican Grill, 4800 Baseline Road, said the new indoor-seating limits are going to have “a huge impact” on cafes and restaurants countywide and that he’s worried about his own business.

“We don’t know what will happen” unless and until COVID cases start returning to levels that allow a return to less stringent restrictions, Garcia said Thursday, adding that he hopes that won’t be too long.

Previous to the new order, cafes and restaurants in the county were at a COVID-19 category that allowed them to seat up to 50% of their full capacity indoors, or up to 100 people, depending on space calculations.

Garcia said Coma Mexican Grill has room to seat as many as 50 people at its tables inside, which had been limited to no more than 25, and as of Friday will be only 10 or 12 at a time.

There are, however, times “when we’re not that busy inside,” and Coma has a takeout option for customers who order and pick up their meals, Garcia said.

“I don’t know whether that will slow down, too,” Garcia said. “I don’t even want to think about it.”

Coma Mexican Grill also has an outdoor eating area, but he said that when it’s cold and snowing, “nobody will be eating outside.”

Hagen said the Pumphouse doesn’t do any deliveries to customers’ homes but does do some takeout.

Hagen said the Pumphouse and Red Zone technically could have as many as 490 total indoor customers at a time, under fire code occupancy guidelines, but the new limits could mean a total of inside diners “in the range of 90.”

A worst-case scenario, depending on the impacts of the new restrictions, would be for the Pumphouse and Red Zone to shut their doors, Hagen said, something he said those establishments also did for several weeks earlier this year because of the COVID-19 restrictions in place at that time.

He said the Pumphouse and Red Zone may be able to adjust to the new rules in the short term but that may not be sustainable in the long term, depending on how long the latest restrictions last.

Miguel Walter, general manager of Illegal Pete’s on Boulder’s Pearl Street Mall, said Thursday that his restaurant is more of a “to-go” business, with customers taking out orders rather than dining inside, so the new indoor limits may not affect his establishment as much as it will other cafes and restaurants.

Walter said Illegal Pete’s has a capacity to seat as many as 60 customers indoors at its 1447 Pearl St. building when no restrictions are in place, and that the new 25% limit would allow only about 15.

Sean Gafner, owner of The Roost at 526 Main St. in downtown Longmont, said Thursday that his restaurant normally seats up to 200 people at a time indoors when no restrictions are in place, but that number will be reduced to 50 under the new limits.

Meanwhile, The Roost will be rolling out a menu next week for a new takeout service.

Gafner said there are probably “a lot of” Boulder County restaurants that will not survive such stringent COVID inside-dining restrictions without offering takeout meals and without loyal customers.

He said The Roost doesn’t currently offer deliveries but that “we’re certainly in the conversation” about such a possibility.

As was the case with the Pumphouse and the Red Zone, Gafner said The Roost — along with two other Longmont restaurants he and his wife Rebecca own, Smokin Bowls at 449 Main St. and Jefes Tacos and Tequila, 246 Main St. — were closed for a while earlier this year during an initial set of health orders affecting such businesses.

Now, the Gafners’ goal is to do what it takes to keep all three of their businesses open while complying with whatever health orders are or will be in place, he said.

Garcia said Coma Mexican Grill “will be trying to do our best to keep people healthy,” both customers and staff.

Boulder County cafes and restaurants worry about what the financial impacts of the COVID restrictions will be, Garcia said, “but we want our customers to be healthy, as well.”