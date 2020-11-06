GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Civic Area parking lot closed for art installation

News
Boulder Area news

By | dswearingen@prairiemountainmedia.com |
The Boulder Civic Area parking lot on Canyon Boulevard between the north wing of the library and the Municipal Building will be closed from 5 p.m. Thursday until 11 p.m. Saturday while a public art piece is installed near the main Boulder Public Library.

Alternative parking is available in the downtown parking garages or just south of Boulder Creek in the main library’s parking lot off Arapahoe Avenue.

According to a city news release, the art piece called 55 Degrees and created by artist Adam Kuby is the first large-scale piece commissioned and run through Boulder’s public art policy, which took effect in 2018. Work on 55 Degrees began in 2017 and was chosen through a community selection process.

The installation will be made of three large steel sculptures, an ode to the iconic Flatirons. The sculptures function as “interactive windows, framing the sky, the park and the mountain beyond,” according to the release.

Local businesses played a role in the project. The pieces were fabricated at Living Design Studios Inc. in Erie.

Deborah Swearingen

