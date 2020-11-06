GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Co-creative ‘chameleon-like’ studio space New Magik launches Friday in North Boulder

Bohemian art hub will open its doors for the first time as part of NoBo First Friday

From left, Jennifer Wright and Jessie Matthews, founders and owners of interdisciplinary art studio New Magik, sit in the newly-designed space at 4949 Broadway, Unit 127, in Boulder. The collective, designed to accommodate a diverse array of creatives, will host a grand opening, from 5 to 9 p.m., as part of NoBo Art District’s First Friday. (Lisa Siciliano/ Courtesy photo)
By | kmccort@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Opening an interdisciplinary art and production studio in the midst of a global pandemic may seem like a risky move, but for Jennifer Wright and Jessie Matthews — owners and founders of New Magik — it’s one that makes perfect sense.

From left, Jennifer Wright and Jessie Matthews walk hand-in-hand in Colorado. The Boulder natives founded a co-working interdisciplinary art studio called New Magik, at 4949 Broadway, Unit 127, that will be open to the public during NoBo Art District’s First Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. (Lisa Siciliano/ Courtesy photo)

“2020 has been a year of destruction and realignment and has shown us as a global network what is not working in today’s society,” said Matthews. “It gives us an opportunity to come up with more innovative solutions with the way we live, think and relate to each other. For me, this is about unleashing creativity and self-expression and encouraging others to elevate themselves mentally, emotionally and spiritually.”

The Boulder natives, who have both worked in the hair industry and yoga community, have crafted an aesthetically pleasing space that offers up the understated poshness of a hip salon with the tranquility of a meditation den.

Visitors are welcomed by fragrant candles, sage, a large cowhide rug and a sprinkling of potted plants. There’s even a ukulele mounted on the wall, shelves of books and some white lockers for storage.

“Creating a collective allows for other forward-thinkers and seekers to rise alongside us,” Matthews said. “2020 isn’t stopping us from fulfilling our own purposes, it is actually allowing our purpose to come through for the first time.”

The inviting hub of artistry — at 4949 Broadway, Unit 127 — is designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of creatives. It’s a place where video projects can be filmed and photo shoots can occur. It’s also designed to be a workshop for various healers, visual artists, silk-screeners, writers, content creators and even divination readers.

The interior of New Magik, a co-working interdisciplinary art studio, at 4949 Broadway, Unit 127, in Boulder. (Jessie Matthews/ Courtesy photo)

Delivering flexibility, the new venture provides month-to-month memberships to those looking to customize how they utilize the space. Various tiers and price points are available to schedule private or shared studio time.

The space boasts a mini dark room, massage table and drafting table with light box, among other amenities. New Magik is also available as a private event rental.

“It’s clear to us now that the groundwork for the business has been years in the making, but the epic uprooting of our lives as we knew them has really been the catalyst to start something completely different and jump in with both feet,” said Wright.

Like so many folks across the country, Wright and Matthews found themselves on unsteady financial ground when the lockdown hit.

“March threw us a major curve-ball when we were displaced from our salons and unexpectedly lost our jobs when the quarantine began,” Wright said. “Additionally, this year has brought about numerous personal challenges, losses and tragedies for both of us. The result has been a total reexamination and restructuring of our lives, personally and professionally. As old plans and paths fell away, we discussed the possibilities that could be created using the tools that we have accumulated over the years — our technical and creative skill-sets, acquired knowledge of people, communication and business, our spiritual and wellness practices.”

From left, Jennifer Wright and Jessie Matthews sit in their co-working interdisciplinary art studio space, New Magik. Designed to meet the needs of various creatives, the new Boulder space will be a part of NoBo Art District’s First Friday on Nov. 6. (Lisa Siciliano/ Courtesy photo)

The result — still budding — is one that aims to uplift community and provide a platform for other visionaries looking to fully tap into entrepreneurialism.

“The modern era asks us all to wear many hats and New Magik is a place that has the capacity to do just that,” Wright said. “Whatever you may want to learn, try out, practice, create, explore or use the space for, New Magik is a chameleon-like space that is welcoming, nurturing and versatile. It can transform to suit the needs of the moment, the artist and the project.”

On Friday, a passion project — whose concept was born on a hike between two dear friends — will open its doors to the public as part of NoBo Art District’s First Friday from 5 to 9 p.m. As the business develops, they plan to host upcoming festivities that remain distinctly eclectic, like the creators themselves.

“New Magik will have various offerings for people to enjoy and experience, all of which will be provided by our resident artists,” Wright said. “Since we are a fine arts, healing arts and studio rental space, the offerings will range from the artistic with mini-expositions of art and photography, to the healing with acupuncture consults and mini-treatments. We will have a DJ spinning as well as beverages, cocktails and refreshments and a few other delightful surprises.”

Masked attendees of Friday’s grand opening will have the option to hang out outside or to explore the interior. Hand sanitizer and a thermometer for monitoring will be on site.

The interior of New Magik, a co-working interdisciplinary art studio, at 4949 Broadway, Unit 127 in Boulder. (Jessie Matthews/ Courtesy photo)

For Matthews and Wright, the hope is the synergy and work that happens in their North Boulder space eventually transcends far past Colorado.

“The studio itself is just the beginning,” Matthews said. “Until we can move beyond the restrictions that are present with COVID, we will be focusing on refining our brand, fundraising, finishing the final touches on our physical studio space and building our online platform and online community. Eventually, we would like to take this concept international and host epic New Magik retreats and guided adventures and continue to live life as art.”

From left, Jennifer Wright and Jessie Matthews, owners and founders of New Magik in Boulder. (Lisa Siciliano/ Courtesy photo)

Other future goals include pop-up events, online and in-person courses, expositions, merchandise and more.

New Magic is open from Sunday through Thursday, 24 hours a day. Folks can follow the brand’s evolvement on Instagram at new.magik.

“For us, New Magik is the actualization of a new way of doing business — a way that has creativity, community, social justice and personal liberation at the center,” Matthews said. “It’s exciting to have everyone along for the journey with us. We feel blessed to be gatekeepers to something so unique and special.”

 

Kalene McCort | Features Reporter

Kalene McCort covers arts and entertainment throughout the Front Range.
