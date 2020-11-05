Colorado House District 33: Gray keeps seat

Democrat incumbent Rep. Matt Gray won the race against Republican challenger Mindy Quiachon for House District 33.

State results show Gray had nearly 63% of the vote, according to the Colorado Secretary of State’s website. That made up 36,930 votes of the 59,141 cast, with all counties reporting.

Gray spent Tuesday evening outdoors with Sen. Faith Winter, whom he has been working with on Prop. 118 with for years. According to unofficial results, Colorado voters adopted one of the most progressive family and medical leave programs in the country Tuesday. It would be run by the state and provide up to 12 weeks of paid time off in most cases.

With all counties reporting, Coloradans supported the creation of that new program by a margin of 57% to 43%.

Gray said the two stayed six feet apart on Winter’s front porch and held interviews and Zoom calls. It was the first time running for election that Gray didn’t have a watch party in Broomfield, but they followed safety restrictions for their outdoor meet up.

On Wednesday he thanked his constituents for choosing him to represent them once again. Gray was elected to the seat in 2016 and now re-elected for a second term.

“I deeply appreciate it and there’s still work left to do,” he said. “From my perspective, the biggest job I have left to work on is transportation.”

Gray, who was the transportation chair for two years, worked with Republicans and Democrats to find funding, saying the efforts failed. Part of that was COVID, he said, but that was only a piece. Paid family leave was never going to be bipartisan, he said, but transportation can be.

“It doesn’t belong to either party,” Gray said. “It’s something I’m excited to work on. It’s really hard, but that’s why I signed up for this job.”

Colorado is “addicted to the gas tax” which he said is diminishing and will keep getting smaller until it goes away entirely as people buy more electric vehicles and gas-powered vehicles becoming more efficient. It’s a public policy problem that the state needs to solve and he’s excited to be part of that solution.

Legislators will be looking at something unlike Prop. 110 in 2018, which was a single tax that had it passed would have paid for everything. This time he anticipates the approach will be much more nuanced, Gray said, and “modernizing how we pay for transportation.”

That could include keeping the gas tax, but also shifting revenue sources to other places, such as electric and autonomous vehicles, and delivery services using the roads. The goal is to get the parties that use the roads to the table and find ways for them to pay more to improve and build new infrastructure.

It was the first time Quiachon, a Republican small business owner and member of Broomfield’s Housing Advisory Committee, ran for public office.