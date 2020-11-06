GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

COVID-19 restrictions: Longmont Public Library…

NewsBoulder Area news

COVID-19 restrictions: Longmont Public Library reduces public access

8-year-old Beaudin Larrabee, right, along with his mother, Betsy, and brother Jude, 6, use the self check-out to pick up a large selection of books from the Longmont Public Library on Sept. 14. (Timothy Hurst/Staff Photographer)
By | jfryar@prairiemountainmedia.com | Longmont Times-Call
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Starting at 10 a.m. Friday, the Longmont Public Library will reduce public access to its building at 409 Fourth Ave. because of new state and Boulder County Public Health COVID-19 restrictions, city officials announced Thursday.

Only curbside library materials deliveries and lobby access inside the building will be available to Longmont Library patrons in an effort to decrease person-to-person contact and potential exposure to the coronavirus.

The city said in a news release that the library’s children’s and teens’ areas, as well as both of its computer labs and the library’s entire second floor, will be closed. No public restrooms will be available.

However, the Longmont Library’s curbside delivery service will continue with no changes.

Patrons who visit the library lobby will be able to check out materials they have previously placed on hold, can get library cards, can pay library fines, and can shop at the Friends of the Longmont Library’s lobby book shop.

The city said two public computer stations will be available in the library lobby on a first-come, first-served basis, for a maximum of 15 minutes per user. The library staff will make every effort to properly clean the computer stations between users but cannot guarantee full sanitization. Patrons may print 10 pages per day at no charge.

Library staff will continue to be in the building, answering phones and gathering materials for patrons, the city said, and online programming will continue via Webex as well.

Longmont officials said residents should watch the library’s home page — at tinyurl.com/y4frjhnw — for ongoing announcements and updates.

John Fryar | City reporter

John Fryar has covered Longmont city government since 1983.
blog comments powered by Disqus

More in News

  1. The Realtor Hall of Fame

    Fred Smith belongs in the Realtor Hall of Fame! Actually, he has been a RE/MAX Hall of Fame member since...
  2. The Best Thanksgiving Turkey Ever

    Are you ready to serve the best Thanksgiving turkey ever? You can if you order yours from Your Butcher, Frank,...
  3. Expert Commercial Plumbing Services

    Kerwin Plumbing & Heating serves many local businesses with expert commercial plumbing services. Their projects include schools, large retail projects,...
  4. Your Go-To Liquor Store

    Make Twin Peaks Liquor your go-to liquor store! You’ll find more of what you’re shopping for here, from a wall...
  5. Custom Stone Signage

    Custom stone signage adds upscale appeal to your home or business. Landmark Monuments creates eye-catching stone signs that set your...