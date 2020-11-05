CU Boulder to shift to remote learning Nov. 16

The University of Colorado Boulder will shift to remote learning for the remainder of the semester starting Nov. 16 as coronavirus cases continue to rise across Colorado.

All classes were already scheduled to go remote after Thanksgiving to prevent the spread of coronavirus due to holiday travel. Switching to remote learning earlier gives students the chance to return home before Thanksgiving, Provost Russell Moore and interim Chief Operating Officer Patrick O’Rourke wrote in a letter to campus today.

The announcement does not change CU Boulder’s plan to offer in-person and hybrid learning for the spring semester, Moore and O’Rourke wrote.

CU Boulder will also extend the hours of on-campus testing locations starting Monday so that students and staff can take coronavirus monitoring tests before returning home or traveling. The expanded hours will remain in effect until Nov. 25.

Students living on campus can remain in their residence halls until Nov. 25, and the university will continue to provide dining services and on-campus isolation spaces for students who test positive for COVID-19. The change to remote learning does not impact research activities or work modes for employees, according to the announcement.

Campus leaders will host a virtual town hall about the changes at 11 a.m. Friday.

This is a developing story and will be updated.