With Friday move to stricter Safer-at-Home Level 3, Longmont Meals on Wheels announces changes

Longmont’s Meals on Wheels announced changes to its operations in response to Boulder County’s move to more restrictive coronavirus prevention precautions.

Starting Friday, Boulder County will move to a Safer at Home Level Orange, known formerly as a Level 3. For Meals on Wheels the more restrictive measures mean that: Starting Monday, there will be no more kitchen volunteers and no more volunteers in the building, according to a Meals on Wheels newsletter.

In the newsletter, the nonprofit said it is dedicated to remaining open. Meals on Wheels distributes meals to people who are elderly, people with disabilities and people returning from a hospital.

“To our clients or prospective clients and their families: We are dedicated to providing you the meals that we know you need,” the newsletter said. “We will still provide a week’s worth of meals, just in fewer delivery days. It will be a mix of ready-to-eat and frozen meals.”

Meals on Wheels will be delivering on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays only, the letter said. All clients will receive two meals on Mondays and Wednesdays. They will also receive a hot meal on Fridays, the letter said. For clients who receive frozen meals for the weekend, those meals will be distributed throughout the week, the letter said. Clients who typically get more meals are asked to contact the nonprofit immediately at 303-772-0540.

Monday, Wednesday and Friday drivers will be scheduled the same. People who volunteered to drive Tuesday and Thursday will be used as substitutes. Those who are unable to volunteer are asked to email meghan@lmow.org.

The nonprofit emphasized that each driver must wear a mask and gloves when they deliver to clients and sanitize hands between each client. Drivers must also wear masks when they come to pick up their meals, too, the letter said.

Deliveries are no contact, the letter said. To drop off the meals, volunteer drivers will need to put each delivery in a bag on a doorknob or in a cooler, ring or knock, and then stand back at least 6 feet before clients come to their door, the letter said.

The nonprofit said anyone who is sick must stay home. If a volunteer comes into contact with anyone who has tested positive for COVID-19, they must take a break from their delivery schedule.

At this time, Longmont Meals on Wheels is unable to accept any new volunteers, according to the letter. However, nonprofit leaders said they anticipate needing many new volunteers when restrictions are lifted. People interested in volunteering are still encouraged to fill out an application and their name will be added to a volunteer wait list.

“We will notify you as soon as there are any changes,” the newsletter read. “We so appreciate your flexibility these days!”