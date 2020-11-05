Sunny skies with a high of 71 today in Boulder

Boulder should again see clear skies with highs in the 70s today, according to the National Weather Service.

Today’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 71 and an overnight low of 42.

Friday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 70 and an overnight low of 45.

Saturday’s forecast calls for sunny skies with a high of 71 and an overnight low of 40, with a 30% chance of rain.

Sunday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 52 and an overnight low of 30, with a 30% chance of rain.