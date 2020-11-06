Virtual Boulder Star lighting ceremony set for Nov. 11

The Boulder Chamber on Nov. 11 will host a virtual lighting ceremony as the Boulder Star once again illuminates Flagstaff Mountain.

The annual lighting ceremony occurs on Veterans Day in tribute to members of the country’s armed services, and the Star remains lit for the remainder of the holiday season. According to a news release from the Boulder Chamber, the virtual event begins at 6 p.m. and will be on the Chamber’s YouTube channel.

The Boulder holiday tradition is now in its 73rd year. The Star was lit earlier this year to provide hope at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks is keeping the area around the Boulder Star closed to the public.

In addition to attending the virtual ceremony, community members can purchase a Boulder Star holiday greeting card on the Chamber’s website or at a number of local retailers. Proceeds from the card, made by local artist Julia Williams, support ongoing maintenance.