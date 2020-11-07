GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Ball Aerospace president to retire end of January

In a regulatory filing Friday, Ball Corp. (NYSE: BLL) disclosed that Ball Aerospace’s longtime president Robert Strain will retire effective Jan. 1, 2021.

Strain, who has been in the aerospace industry for three decades, will be succeeded by Ball’s current chief operating officer David Kaufman.

“Rob has had a long and accomplished career in the industry and has successfully led our aerospace business to be a trusted, mission-critical partner to our civil, defense and intelligence customers. We thank him for his leadership during a time of unprecedented growth for Ball Aerospace and wish him well in retirement,” Ball CEO John Hayes said in a prepared statement. “Rob has worked closely with Dave throughout 2020 to ensure a smooth transition for our business, employees and customers.”

Kaufman joined Ball Aerospace in 2000 as a spacecraft systems engineer and moved up the ladder over the past 20 years, eventually landing in the COO role at the beginning of 2020.

Ball’s disclosure did not specify what Kaufman’s title will be in his new role, only that he “will succeed Strain in a similar capacity.”

