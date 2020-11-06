Boulder County halting jury trials until at least January due to coronavirus

Boulder County has once again put a stop to all jury trials until at least January as coronavirus cases continue to surge across the state.

Boulder Chief District Judge Ingrid Bakke posted an online notice that, “In consideration of the current circumstances statewide, as well as specific to Boulder County, it has been determined that it is in the interest of public health to suspend all jury trials in the 20th Judicial District through Jan. 19.”

All civil jury trials except for dependency and neglect trials will be continued until at least July 19.

The court will continue holding remote hearings and streaming those on WebEx.

Boulder County also halted trials in March as a result of the coronavirus, and had only begun resuming six-person jury trials in August and felony 12-person jury trials in October with new COVID-19 precautions.

Boulder County saw its highest case and hospitalization totals of the entire pandemic Thursday, and Friday moved to Safer at Home Level Orange, the last phase before stay-at-home orders.