News
Boulder Area news

CalWood fire now 85% contained; crews monitor remaining hotspots

By | bdance@prairiemountainmedia.com |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Officials announced the CalWood Fire containment grew to 85% on Thursday, and there were no signs of smoke from the two remaining hotspots determined Wednesday.

Crews had predicted to reach full containment of the 10,106-acre fire by this weekend, but that date has been pushed to Nov. 30.

The blaze remains on the northwest side along Colo. 7, where terrain is an obstacle. Boulder County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Carrie Haverfield told the Daily Camera on Thursday the terrain would require firefighters to wear climbing gear.

“That’s why we haven’t had that containment number grow in a while,” she said.

An aircraft helped crews Thursday identify hotspots, but in an evening update officials said the areas continue to look good and no smoke was visible.

“Firefighters will continue to patrol the north side of the fire and their suppression repair work on the south side of the fire,” an update from the Boulder Office of Emergency Management read.

The cause of the fire, which started Oct. 17 about three miles northwest of Jamestown, remains under investigation. There are 65 personnel on scene.

Brooklyn Dance

