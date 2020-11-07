Despite winter weather coming, fire danger still high in Boulder County

2020 brought a lot of records — including one of the worst fire seasons for Colorado.

More than 400,000 acres have burned in the state from multiple wildfires. And despite winter weather around the corner, fire season still isn’t over, officials say.

Though snow has fallen and humidity levels are above critical stages, “We are still not out of the woods,” a news release from Rocky Mountain Fire Prevention said. “The extreme drought we are experiencing this year, in combination with the severe beetle kill from the early 2000, has resulted in fire conditions unlike any we have ever seen.”

Rocky Mountain Fire Prevention officials say several back-to-back storm systems with significant precipitation or high levels of snow accumulation that would stay on the landscape for the rest of winter would be needed to truly end fire season.

“Without a significant amount of moisture, extreme drought conditions will continue, and it is a possible scenario that heat in the larger fuels could survive even under snow cover, and fire could re-emerge in the spring,” the release said.

National Weather Service Meteorologist David Barjenbruch said a large portion of Boulder County is in an extreme drought, the fourth of five levels that measure droughts.

“This has been a pretty rough year,” he said, noting much of the state is also experiencing a drought.

Boulder County has received 15.79 inches of accumulation this year, down from the normal amount of 18.77 inches. Much of this year’s precipitation came from snow this spring.

Barjenbruch said the Oct. 24-25 snow that dumped more than a foot of snow was the best thing that could have happened for curbing fire danger. Still, fire danger will be a risk for the foreseeable future.

Boulder County Sheriff Joe Pelle on Oct. 12 amended the Level 2 fire restrictions to include all areas of unincorporated Boulder County because of high fire danger.

The fire ban prohibits building and maintaining fires of any kind on private and public lands, using fireworks, shooting firearms recreationally and smoking when not in an enclosed building or vehicle. Operating a chainsaw without a spark arrester, using an explosive and welding unless in cleared areas are also prohibited.

Boulder County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Carrie Haverfield said there are three reasons why the fire restrictions remain in effect.

“We have had abnormally warm and windy weather, with very little precipitation. This has caused the fuels to remain dry, which means they can burn easily,” Haverfield said. “The little amount of moisture we have received has not been enough to make up for the dry conditions.”

Additionally, firefighting resources are stretched thin as crews fight other fires, and because of the coronavirus pandemic, the sheriff’s office is trying to keep first responders safe and from responding to large incidents such as fires.

Haverfield said when conditions improve, officials will downgrade or lift the restrictions.