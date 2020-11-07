Longmont library offers free Wi-Fi hotspots for checkout

The Longmont Public Library has 80 free Wi-Fi hotspots available for checkout.

The library acquired the hotspots in an effort to help the community have access to the internet, in a world that the coronavirus pandemic has made increasingly virtual. The hotspots were obtained through a National Endowment for the Humanities grant, in partnership with the Longmont Museum and Cultural Center, according to a library news release.

Those interested in checking out a hotspot kit should call the library at 303- 651-8470 and place one on hold. The hotspot will be available for pick up though curbside delivery on the east side of the library, located at 409 Fourth Ave.

The kit includes a Wi-Fi hotspot, a power cord, and a traveling case, according to the release. A Wi-Fi hotspot is a small electronic device about the size of a smartphone that provides connection to the internet from anywhere close to a cell tower, including homes, offices, and even parks, the release said.

Residents do not need to have an internet service contract to use a library hotspot, the release said. The service is part of the hotspot kit provided by the library. The only thing users need is a Wi-Fi-ready device, such as a smartphone, tablet, or laptop, and one hotspot works for a whole household of users.

The release said the Wi-Fi hotspot kits can be checked out for three weeks and can be renewed once for three more weeks. Late fees on kits are $1 per day with a maximum of $30. After 60 days, the late item will be considered lost or stolen. The replacement cost is $75 per kit, the release said.