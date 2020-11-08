Authorities investigating Friday night fire at storage unit property in Boulder

Boulder authorities are investigating a Friday night fire that damaged three RVs and one car, and saw flames that climbed roughly 30 feet high.

Boulder-Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Dave Gelderloos said a passerby called authorities for what was initially described as a grass fire about 6:15 p.m. in the 5800 block of Arapahoe Avenue. Authorities responded to the area, where they found three RVs engulfed in fire at Life Storage, 5815 Arapahoe Ave. The fire was spreading to other vehicles and vegetation on the other side of a fence.

“Crews got busy right away to try and keep the fire from spreading to other vehicles and the woods,” Gelderloos said. “They did a really good job of that. The flames were significant.”

Gelderloos said the blaze stretched higher than the storage unit building. He approximated the flames to have been about 30 feet high.

Within about 10 minutes of responding to the call, Gelderloos said the firefighters got the fire under control. There were 35 personnel on scene, which included people from Rocky Mountain Fire, Boulder Rural Fire, Lafayette Fire, AMR, Boulder police and the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

No firefighters or members of the public were injured, Gelderloos said. He said authorities are continuing to investigate what caused the fire and that as of Saturday morning it was undetermined if it was sparked by human activity.

The three RVS and one passenger car were damaged. The cost of the damage is not yet known, according to Gelderloos. The storage unit building itself was not damaged. The RVs were parked on a portion of the storage unit behind the building.