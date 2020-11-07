Barbara Kirkmeyer wins Senate District 23 seat

Barbara Kirkmeyer, a Republican, has won the race for the State Senate District 23 over her opponent Sally Boccella, a Democrat, according to unofficial election results.

Kirkmeyer had more than 53% of 115,372 votes counted as of 11 p.m. The vote did not reflect Broomfield’s vote counts, which favored Boccella with almost 60% of the vote.

“I feel good about the race I ran and I appreciate my opponent, who ran a hard-fought race as well,” Kirkmeyer said.

Colorado has a lot of major challenges to face, she said, including getting the economy going.

Kirkmeyer said she looks forward to working with all people in the district, earning their respect and doing her best to get Colorado back to work after businesses were asked to implement COVID-19 restrictions. Keeping schools open is likewise a priority since students not in the classroom are missing out on an important learning opportunity.

In light of recent tightening of restrictions, she said she thinks the state needs to look at a different matrix — shifting the focus more to hospital capacity and resources and fatality rates instead of positivity rates — when making decisions about limiting capacity in businesses.

In Weld County, where Kirkmeyer serves as a county commissioner, there were four deaths last month, she said, which is less than 2% fatality rate.

“We need to make it clear our hospitals are not overwhelmed,” she said, “not over capacity beyond their resources. Those are the numbers we should look at.”

Boccella posted on Facebook Wednesday morning and said that although her campaign did not get the results they hoped for, she is not disappointed in the movement they created.

“We worked for what we believed in, and we will continue to do so,” she said. “I have no regrets, I know that we did our absolute best given the tumultuous times we are living in.”

She thanked her husband and two children for their help and support and to everyone who contributed money and time to her campaign. Boccella also thanked Kirkmeyer and wished her “best of good luck” as state senator and hopes she is successful.