Boulder County cone zones: Week of Nov. 8, 2020

Longmont

County Line Road: The widening and installation of left turn lanes and intersection improvements and other work on County Line Road between Ninth and 17th avenues is underway and scheduled to be completed in April.

Main Street (U.S. 287): The Colorado Department of Transportation is working on adding a northbound U.S. 287 lane between Pike Road and a point about 1,000 feet south of Pike Road and Main Street.

Boulder County

Colo. 119: Colorado Department of Transportation work is continuing on Colo. 119 between Boulder and Nederland with occasional single-lane closures for paving work, and up to 40-minute traffic delays through Boulder Canyon during weekdays. Speed limits are reduced to 25 miles per hour in the construction zones.

U.S. 287 and Isabelle Road: Motorists will encounter lane closures and traffic shifts on U.S. 287 and on Isabelle Road for an intersection safety improvements project that starts this month. Work will be from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. The project is expected to last until March 2021.

Boulder

30th Street: The right lane of 30th Street heading northbound will have intermittent lane closures between Walnut and Mapleton streets through July 2022 during construction of the Pollard Jeep Site development. Arrow boards and signage will be used to direct traffic

15th Street: Parking restrictions will begin Monday for a 15th Street bridge replacement project and the widening of a 15th Street sidewalk between Canyon and Arapahoe. Traffic Impacts: Only southbound traffic in the area will be allowed; northbound traffic will be detoured to 14th Street.

Superior

Indiana/Coalton Road: Intermittent lane restrictions are in place on the northbound lane of Indiana Street between Coalton Road and Bristol Street, as well as on the westbound lane of Coalton Road between Indiana Street and Community Park, for utility work.

Erie

Street striping: A contractor for Erie is applying striping paint to streets in various locations throughout the town. Work is generally performed between 7 p.m., and 5 a.m., with striping in and around residential areas between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Erie requests that pedestrians and bicyclists stay clear of the work zones. Cones will be placed in work areas to notify drivers of the fresh paint in the area. Do not drive over the fresh paint as it may cause tracking or paint damage to the vehicle. Delays may occur and alternate routes are strongly recommended.