Boulder County reports 96 coronavirus cases; CU Boulder shows 32 new positives

Boulder County on Saturday reported 96 new coronavirus cases and no new deaths. The University of Colorado Boulder reported 32 positive test results on Friday.

The Boulder County Public Health Department reported that the new case numbers bring the county’s total to 6,801 positive or probable cases. There have been 280 people hospitalized and there are 260 disease investigations in progress. The death toll remained at 98. Boulder County Public Health confirmed a 98th death after 3 p.m. Friday, though, Saturday’s numbers on the department’s coronavirus dashboard show only 97 deaths.

CU Boulder reported on its online coronavirus dashboard that the 32 positive tests were discovered Friday out of 409 diagnostic tests. There were 955 monitoring tests completed, too. The new number of cases brings the university’s total number of cases to 1,273, since the semester began Aug. 24. There are 35 campus isolation spaces in use, which is 6% of the available isolation space. There have been a total 7,989 PCR diagnostic tests completed and 50,850 monitoring tests.

At the state level, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported that there have been 127,967 coronavirus cases. There have been 2,389 deaths among cases and of those, there have been 2,168 deaths due to COVID-19. The state also shows 9,997 people hospitalized. Of Colorado’s roughly 5.7 million population, there have been 1,320,389 people tested.

Boulder County cases by age, as of Thursday

0-9: 162

10-17: 307

18-22: 2,592

23-24: 209

25-34: 748

35-44: 631

45-54: 603

55 to 64: 417

65 to 74: 245

75+: 308

Results are suppressed when the value is 1 or 2, data states.