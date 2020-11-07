Broomfield claims 4th highest voter turnout in Colorado

Aaron Hubert and his girlfriend and Caila Booth spent more than seven hours on Election Day handing out water, soda, chips, granola bars and leftover Halloween candy to Broomfield voters waiting in line at the George Di Ciero City and County Building.

The two, who moved from Lone Tree to Broomfield in February, have friends and family in other states such as Georgia and Kentucky, where people were waiting in line to vote for 4 to 8 hours.

Some sates have “really insane” procedures, he said, such as no early voting options or mail-in ballots, which forces people to the polls on Election Day. They knew lines wouldn’t be as bad as they are in other places, but he and Booth wanted to help if they could.

“If there was going to be a year when those places got lines, this would be that year,” Hubert said, “and we thought it would be nice to go out and help people.”

Broomfield had a voter turnout of 90.57%, Elections Manager Todd Davidson said, which is an impressive showing, but not unprecedented.

In 2012, the city and county had a 96% turnout rate.

Hubert and Booth served about 10 people an hour, Hubert said, with the longest line they saw only reaching about seven people. Election workers told them the peak was expected between 4 and 5 p.m., so at 4:45 p.m. they handed out their last snacks and went home to watch the elections play out on the news.

“We talked to a lot of people,” Hubert said. “We saw people from the entire political spectrum — some came with full Trump gear or with American flag shirts.”

One highlight was meeting a man who is a naturalized citizen from the Netherlands who came to cast his first vote in America.

Most people they spoke to were grateful for the treats and generally happy, Hubert said. He and Booth also brought cell phone chargers and portable charger packs in case people waiting in line had a device run out of a battery charge.

They also met City and County Clerk Jennifer Robinson, who offered them lunch and “I Voted” pins, which they were excited to receive because they didn’t get stickers when they dropped off their mail-in ballots.

Hubert said he was interested in seeing the polling site because he had never spent time in one before. The couple was allowed to be within 100 feet of the entrance as long as they did not have a political agenda or were campaigning for ballot measures. He said they felt supported and that people were consistently checking on them to make sure they had everything they needed and answered questions about the election process.

Robinson supplied them with an umbrella, Hubert said, but even with that extra protection, he and Booth came away with sunburns.

On social media, Hubert had challenged people he knows to take a friend, someone who doesn’t normally vote, to the polls or get involved in the process another way. That could be campaigning, calling, sharing information on social media or something as simple as bringing snacks.

“I haven’t ruled out doing it in the future,” Hubert said. “I felt good afterwards.”

In Tuesday’s election, 95.7% of Broomfield voters cast their mail-in ballot with only 4.3% voting in person at one of the four polling stations, Davidson said.

Davidson said there were lines at all voting centers at 7 a.m. when polls opened and another small line at 3 p.m. at Paul Derda Recreation Center. Waits were no more than 15 to 20 minutes.

“There were no incidents, no drama,” Davidson said. “It went very calmly and the (team of) bi-partisan judges were fantastic.”

Of the 51,624 total registered active voters, 12,225 are registered Republican, 15,978 are Democrats, and 23,471 are unaffiliated, Davidson said. The small portion leftover is divided among smaller parties such as Libertarian and Green.

Broomfield was fourth in the state in terms of the percentage of voter turnout, he said, behind small counties such as Hinsdale and Mineral and Douglas.

The election’s office will have a risk-limiting audit, which is done after every election, on Nov. 16 to verify that the tabulation system and judges acted accordingly, Davidson said. Canvassing will take place Nov. 21 and both processes will be at 9 a.m. and streamed to the public. People can visit votebroomfield.com for the meeting info.

The audit is expected to take two to three hours and will include pulling ballots from batches so a judge can ensure the computer counted the vote correctly. The process continues until the state verifies a county passes, Davidson said, and Broomfield usually passes on the first round.

Canvassing consists of a panel of seven people — the clerk, two Republicans, two Democrats and two unaffiliated voters — who go over the reports and are welcome to examine machines until they feel comfortable the election was conducted in a manner that’s transparent and accurate, Davidson said. Once that panel signs off, it certifies the election and results become official.

He thanked Broomfield residents for voting early.

About 150 people, including election employees, police officers, judges, staff and communication officials, worked the night of the election, Davidson said.

In-Person:

Democratic: 440

Republican: 902

Unaffiliated: 1,081

Mail ballot: