Former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull to give virtual talk hosted by CU Boulder

The University of Colorado Boulder will host former Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull on Monday for a virtual discussion about climate change, the election and international relations.

Turnbull was scheduled to visit campus in March as part of CU Boulder’s Distinguished Speakers Board series, but the event was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We’re disappointed he can’t be on campus due to the ongoing public health challenges from COVID-19, but we’re still excited to have a conversation with him virtually. To have that kind of experience with a world leader is really exciting,” said CU Boulder senior Ally Roberts, chair of the Distinguished Speakers Board.

Turnbull was Australia’s prime minister from 2015 to 2018, during which time Parliament legalized same-sex marriage. Turnbull has also been a vocal advocate for cutting greenhouse gases and ending the use of coal and other fossil fuels.

“We’re really eager to hear his insight and perspective on the Australian bushfires and climate change, and how those inform the wildfires that have broken out in Colorado and the West Coast,” Roberts said.

One advantage of the virtual event is that it will have a much larger capacity than previous talks, Roberts said — up to 3,000 people will be able to livestream Turnbull’s talk, his discussion with students and question-and-answer session with viewers.

Students will moderate part of the discussion and ask Turnbull questions, which are curated by the board, Roberts said.

Student questions will focus on climate change, the election, the United States’ relationship with Australia and Turnbull’s experiences as prime minister, said Distinguished Speakers Board Director of Public Relations Noah Hubbard, as well as advice for students who want to go into public affairs.

“It will be really interesting to have a global perspective from someone who has been a world leader on climate change,” Hubbard said.

If you watch

What: Malcolm Turnbull, former prime minister of Australia, hosted by CU Boulder’s Distinguished Speakers Board

When: 7 p.m. Monday

Where: Zoom

Cost: Free and open to the public

More information: To register and ask a question, visit bit.ly/36gdRu6.