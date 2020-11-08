Longmont, Boulder residents rally, share reactions to Biden’s win Saturday

Ann Morales, of Longmont, said she’s spent the past couple of days “like everyone else,” glued to the TV.

Since Tuesday the nation has been waiting for the results of the presidential election. News broke Saturday morning that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden, 77, had defeated President Donald Trump, 74.

Morales said when she heard, she was “ecstatic.” Dressed head to toe in red, white and blue, she donned a face shield with a “Democracy” sign affixed to it and joined ralliers at Sixth Avenue and Main Street in Longmont to celebrate the outcome on Saturday.

“We have a lot of work in front of us,” Morales said, as she waved an American flag in one hand and a sign with the word “Tyranny” in a slashed circle in the other.

On the west side of the intersection Morales was one of roughly 50 people celebrating Biden’s victory. A woman chanted into a megaphone: “America won! America Won!” Nearby rallier David Bishton, of Longmont, hoisted up a life-sized, cardboard cutout showing the president-elect with his thumbs up. Passing cars blasted their horns, and some people rolled down their windows to give a thumbs up to Biden ralliers.

Saturday’s rally at the intersection also saw a presence from the Longmont Police Department. Longmont police Sgt. Brian Dean said there were no specific “concerns or threats” reported to prompt police response. Rather, he said the three to four officers who visited the intersection were there to interact with the community. As of 4 p.m., Dean said no one had been ticketed.

People across the nation celebrated Biden’s victory, while those who voted for Trump rallied against the election results or to show continued support of the president.

Biden released a statement on Twitter on Saturday saying, “With the campaign over, it’s time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation.”

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris made history Saturday as the first Black woman to become vice president.

“@JoeBiden and I are ready to get to work on behalf of the American people,” she tweeted.

Throughout the election process, Trump falsely alleged voter fraud and claimed that his contender was trying to seize power, according to prior reports.

A group called Longmont Leads With Love organized a car parade to celebrate the news Saturday. In the parking lot of the Boulder County Fairgrounds, people fastened Biden/Harris signs to their cars and spent a few moments dancing and pumping their fists in the air, before taking off to roll through the city, including along Main Street and past the Sixth Avenue intersection.

Lynette McClain, of Longmont, said she’d been home watching the internet for updates Saturday morning. When her phone began to flood with text messages, she said she knew the outcome.

“Oh my gosh, I’m so excited,” McClain said. “We kind of knew it was coming, but to actually hear it was such a blessing.”

Grandparents Marilyn and Jack Belchinsky waited for the parade to start.

“I just feel so much lighter,” Marilyn Belchinsky said. “I have hope for my grandchildren.”

The couples’ two grandchildren live in Michigan. Jack Belchinsky, a Vietnam veteran, expressed disgust for the way Trump has referred to people who have served their country. In September, The Atlantic reported that Trump referred to fallen soldiers as “losers” and “suckers.” Trump denied that he ever made those claims.

Boulder resident Karen Shoresman Frame Simakis said she felt relieved to hear the outcome Saturday.

“We needed people of integrity in the White House,” she wrote in a Facebook message to the Times-Call and Daily Camera. “(I’m) super elated about (vice president-elect) Kamala Harris!!! We’re about the same age and I am a former prosecutor like she was.”

Fellow Boulder resident Steph Fairbanks said her street, Waite Drive, erupted into cheers when the news broke. One of her neighbors joined the elation by blowing on a conch shell.

“My husband and the kids said it was awesome to hear,” she wrote in a Boulder Facebook group post.

Back at Sixth Avenue and Main Street, a man rolled down his window to shout “Bye, Donny! Bye!” at a band of roughly 12 ralliers on the east side of the intersection, where some people stood waiving Trump/Pence signs.

“It’s not over until the day before inauguration day,” said Zech Werner, of Colorado Springs.

Werner said he cast his vote for Jo Jorgensen, a woman nominated by the Libertarian Party to be a presidential candidate. And though Werner said he didn’t vote for Trump, he noted that he likes Trump better than Biden.

“(Biden) wasn’t my pick at all,” Werner said. “I don’t necessarily like that he got elected, but I’m hoping that everything in the process has been true and accurate and nothing in the process has been fraudulent. If there has been anything fraudulent, I hope it comes to light.”

Werner wore both an AR-15 and M1911 pistol over his chest, which he said was for protection of any ralliers, should things get contentious. In the weeks leading up the election, several ralliers have been glimpsed on Saturdays with weapons, to show support for the Second Amendment.

“Use all your rights and express what you feel and think,” Werner said, emphasizing this was the message he was trying to send as he rallied Saturday.

Mathew Jager, of Longmont, who also rallied on the east side of the street, said he was not shocked by the news that Biden won, given Biden was on the cusp of victory before Saturday. Jager said he doesn’t like either Biden or Trump. The outcome of the election doesn’t change his beliefs, he said.

“I still believe in personal freedoms and fiscal responsibility, lower taxes,” Jager said. “Just because Biden won doesn’t mean that doesn’t matter.”