Longmont to begin fall citywide street sweeping Monday

Longmont city staff and contractors for the city are to begin their annual autumn citywide street sweeping program Monday.

“Keeping up with falling leaves all across Longmont is no small task. Sweeping crews work through November to ensure that our roadways and storm drains are clear of debris,” officials said in a news release.

Longmont sweeps more than 350 centerline miles of streets several times each year, a program staff said annually removes tons of debris and contaminants from the streets that would otherwise pollute the air and rivers.

During the course of each year, Longmont sweeps its streets several times, with streets having most traffic swept most often. Street sweeping occurs monthly from April to October in downtown and on Longmont’s major streets and connecting roads, and industrial areas are swept every other month. Residential area streets are swept only a few times a year. They are included in citywide sweeps each spring and fall, according to city offiicials.

City officials said fall street sweeping zones and operations are designed to not interfere with trash collection and to ensure bike lanes are swept as well.

Maps that show the estimated schedule of citywide fall sweeping that’s to start Monday and continue through the rest of this month can be viewed at tinyurl.com/yyu4thhj. The first week includes all of Longmont’s streets north of 17th Avenue, as well as some westside areas south of 17th.

People can call 303-651-8416 for more information about the street sweeping program.