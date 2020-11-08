Lost man uninjured during Friday night rescue near Nederland

A 68-year-old man who got lost Friday night while hiking near Nederland was found uninjured.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office was contacted about 9:50 p.m. for a report of the lost man near the Caribou Mine, located at 4596 Caribou Road in unincorporated Boulder County, according to a Boulder County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The man’s daughter told authorities that her dad had gone hiking in the area to look for his truck, which had gotten stuck in the area a few days earlier, the release said. The man, who was in cellphone contact with his daughter, said he couldn’t find his way back to his car after darkness fell, according to the release.

First responders with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office, Nederland Police Department, Rocky Mountain Rescue Group and the Front Range Rescue Dogs responded. The release said they were able to successfully locate the man by talking to him on the cellphone.

The man was evaluated by a paramedic and medically cleared. He was escorted back to his car and released from the scene, the release said.