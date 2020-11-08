GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder County reports 87 coronavirus cases, CU Boulder shows 28 new positives

By Boulder Daily Camera
Boulder County on Sunday reported 87 new coronavirus cases and one new death. The University of Colorado Boulder reported 28 positive test results on Saturday.

The Boulder County Public Health Department reported that the new case numbers bring the county’s total to 6,888 positive or probable cases. There have been 282 people hospitalized and there are 263 disease investigations in progress. The death toll is 98.

CU Boulder reported on its online coronavirus dashboard that the 28 positive tests were discovered Saturday out of 96 diagnostic tests. No monitoring tests were completed on Saturday.

The new number of cases brings the university’s total number of cases to 1,301, since the semester began Aug. 24. There are 40 campus isolation spaces in use, which is 7% of the available isolation space. There have been a total 8,085 PCR diagnostic tests completed and 50,850 monitoring tests.

At the state level, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported that there have been 130,984 coronavirus cases. There have been 2,394 deaths among cases and of those, there have been 2,168 deaths due to COVID-19. The state also shows 10,017 people hospitalized. Of Colorado’s roughly 5.7 million population, there have been 1,334,323 people tested.

Amy Bounds | Reporter

Amy Bounds covers K-12 education for the Boulder Daily Camera and Longmont Times-Call
