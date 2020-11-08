Local businesses offer free items, services in honor of Veterans Day

While Boulder County residents won’t be able to celebrate and commemorate veterans in the traditional way this year on Veterans Day on Wednesday, local businesses have stepped up to offer free goods or services in their honor. Below is a list of businesses providing these opportunities on or around Veterans Day.

Breeze Thru Car Wash will offer veterans and service personnel free car washes from 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Veterans Day at 1213 Ken Pratt Blvd. in Longmont. The service will also be available at each of Breeze Thru’s 11 locations across northern Colorado and southern Wyoming.

Institute of Taoist Education and Acupuncture is offering free acupuncture to veterans between 5 and 7 p.m. on Veterans Day at its Louisville location, 317 W. South Boulder Road. Veterans are asked to call in advance at 720-890-8922.

Veterans Stand Down will take place from 10 a.m. to noon Nov. 19 at American Legion Post 32, 315 S. Bowen St., Longmont. Veterans facing homelessness can get a sack lunch, resources and information, as well as a sleeping bag and clothes. Due to the virus, the event may be subject to change. For more information call Ben Chavez 720-864-6679.

Ziggi’s Coffee will offer a free 16-ounce drink to veterans and those in active duty on Veterans Day. Ziggi’s Coffee is located at 400 Main St. and 1729 Hover St. in Longmont. A valid military ID or proof of service is required. The free beverage will be offered at all 26 of Ziggi’s Coffee locations across Colorado, Oklahoma, Iowa, California and Arizona.