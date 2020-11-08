GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Niwot man dies in a fall while climbing at Maroon Bells

News
Boulder Area news

Niwot man dies in a fall while climbing at Maroon Bells

By boundsa@dailycamera.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Niwot’s Jason Buehler died from injuries sustained in a fall while climbing at Maroon Bells near Aspen on Friday, according to the Pitkin County Coroner’s Office.

His death was first reported by The Aspen Times.

Buehler, who was 43, was climbing alone when two other climbers saw him fall while traversing between South Maroon Peak and North Maroon Peak, according to a news release from the Pitkin County Sheriff’s Office. He fell 500 to 1,000 feet down a narrow gully, according to the release.

Buehler was a brewer at Denver Beer Co., according to his Facebook page, and previously worked as a brewer at Lyons’ Oskar Blues Brewery.

Amy Bounds | Reporter

Amy Bounds covers K-12 education for the Boulder Daily Camera and Longmont Times-Call
