News
Boulder Area news

Rescuers assist injured rock scrambler on Mount Sanitas

By | boundsa@dailycamera.com | Boulder Daily Camera
A 23-year-old man fell about fifteen feet while scrambling on Mount Sanitas near Boulder around 2 p.m. Sunday, according to the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

Rocky Mountain Rescue Group used a litter to bring the man down to an ambulance, according to a Boulder County Sheriff’s Office news release. The rescue took about two hours.

The man, who is from Minnesota, was taken to the hospital with non life threatening injuries, according to the news release.

Agencies assisting with the rescue included Boulder Mountain Fire, Rocky Mountain Rescue Group, Boulder Open Space and Mountain Parks and the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

Amy Bounds | Reporter

Amy Bounds covers K-12 education for the Boulder Daily Camera and Longmont Times-Call
