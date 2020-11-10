Boulder City Council to vote on police oversight ordinance

Boulder City Council on Tuesday will decide whether to accept revisions to its police oversight ordinance and move forward with the formation of a panel that will be charged with oversight of the Boulder Police Department.

The city has been working to overhaul oversight since March 2019 when Zayd Atkinson, a Black Naropa University student, was confronted and asked for identification by former Boulder police officer John Smyly while Atkinson was picking up trash with a grabber outside his student housing building. Multiple officers arrived on scene and surrounded Atkinson, and Smyly ultimately pulled out his gun.

Boulder determined Smyly violated department policy, though an independent review found no evidence of racial profiling and Smyly resigned with a city severance package. Atkinson settled with the city for $125,000.

In the aftermath of that incident, council established a task force meant to examine various models for police oversight boards and later adopted an ordinance that established a hybrid auditor and monitor model with a police oversight panel. Since October 2019, the implementation team has been working to fine tune the details of the ordinance. The amendment is up for adoption after Tuesday’s public hearing.

While the implementation team, made of members of the Police Oversight Task Force and city staff members, recommends keeping the name “Police Oversight Panel,” it agreed with council’s suggestion to reduce the number of panel members from 11 to nine. Three alternates also will be selected.

If council chooses to move forward with the ordinance, applications will be available shortly thereafter with interviews and selection happening in December. The city hopes to have the panel begin its work in early 2021.

Several of the other proposed ordinance revisions involve candidate selection. According to Joey Lipari, selected in July to serve as Boulder’s first independent police monitor, there was some discussion in a September study session about the role City Council should play in this process. While council will be able to listen to the interviews, they will not be directly involved or able to ask questions. They will, however, be tasked with approving the recommended members. The public will be able to share thoughts about the nominees during open public comment.

The selection committee will be composed of implementation team members who are not interested in serving on the panel and two representatives from local nonprofit organizations that serve the Boulder community, populations with significant contact or difficult relationships with law enforcement and historically excluded communities.

The proposed ordinance says the selection committee will strive to include people of color, “notably African American, Latinx, Asian and/or Indigenous,” as at least half the members of the oversight panel. The committee will give preference to individuals who are multilingual and will strive to include a person with a disability, a person experiencing homelessness or having such a lived experience, a person identifying as LGBTQ+ and a person who has experienced incarceration.

“We’re looking for a diverse group of folks who bring different skill sets and experiences. We’re looking for people who add value to the oversight panel. That can come in a variety of different ways, either through personal experience, education, legal knowledge or experience, community knowledge or experience,” Lipari said.

That said, Lipari will play no role in selecting people for the panel because the panel ultimately will be tasked with evaluating him.

Once assembled, the panel will meet publicly but will have closed meetings when discussing the specifics of a case.

There has been some debate about the effectiveness of civilian review boards and oversight panels. An article by the American Civil Liberties Union notes that such boards are not inherently valueless but police and politicians often purposefully erect barriers that prohibit meaningful oversight.

Lipari agreed that the effectiveness of the review board is dependent on how it functions, and he said this particular one was created by the people of Boulder so he’s confident it will be successful.

“It provides the police department with the feedback and insights from the various communities in Boulder, and it gives those communities of Boulder access to information about the disciplinary process so there’s greater transparency about what is and isn’t happening,” Lipari said. “The transparency has the potential to lead to greater trust going forward.”

If you watch

What: Boulder City Council meeting

When: 6 p.m. Tuesday

Where: The meeting will be held virtually. Watch online at bouldercolorado.gov/boulder8 or the city’s YouTube page.

Agenda: bit.ly/38tpUHu