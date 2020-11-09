Boulder County snow: Coronavirus testing site at county fairgrounds closing at 3 p.m.

Boulder County’s free coronavirus testing site at the county fairgrounds, 9595 Nelson Road in Longmont, is closing at 3 p.m. Monday due to inclement weather.

Monday marked the first day of the county’s testing site at the fairgrounds after its run at Stazio Ballfields in Boulder. It is set to be open every day from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Community members with appointments set between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. Monday are asked to return Tuesday or another day this week, Boulder County Public Health spokesperson Chana Goussetis said.

The site will reopen Tuesday, weather permitting. Updates will be posted as soon as they are available on the county’s website, bit.ly/35bbSIh.