Boulder police investigating break-in at Full Cycle

Full Cycle Bike Shop in Boulder on Monday released surveillance photos of a burglary that happened overnight. (Courtesy photo)
By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Police are investigating a break-in and theft at Full Cycle Bike Shop in downtown Boulder.

Full Cycle owner Russell Chandler said the person broke in at 2:37 a.m. Monday at the shop’s 1795 Pearl St. location using the concrete base on a fence post to break open a full-sized window next to the door of the service area.

Chandler said two customer-owned bikes, a black and yellow 2017 Felt VR3 58cm and a black and red 2018 specialized Epic 29er, were stolen.

Chandler said Boulder needed to address the issue of bike theft in the city.

“It has reached a point where multiple bikes are being stolen every day,” he said. “The victims are usually not the bike shops, though. They are the bicycle owners, themselves, many of whom depend on the bike for transportation to their jobs, many in critical businesses.

“Every day, we have customers that bring in bikes missing a front or back wheel, or both.”

Boulder police Chief Maris Herold in an email to Chandler and copied to the Camera said police were investigating.

No suspect information has been released at this time.

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.
