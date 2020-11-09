Broomfield-based Mrs. Fields teams with Chocolate Inn | Lanco for B-to-B distribution

GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Mrs. Fields, the Broomfield-based cookie company, has partnered with Hicksville, N.Y.-based Chocolate Inn | Lanco to broaden the fresh-baked cookie brand’s reach in the business-to-business space.

Chocolate Inn | Lanco will represent Mrs. Fields in the promotional products industry for sales to promotional-products distributors.

Chocolate Inn | Lanco has entered into an agreement to expand Broomfield-based Mrs. Fields cookies into the B-to-B space. (Chocolae Inn | Lanco/BizWest / Courtesy photo)

“We are proud to be working closely with Mrs. Fields to grow its cookie business within the promotional products B2B channel,” Lance Stier, CEO of NC Custom, the promotional products arm of Nassau Candy, the parent company of  Chocolate Inn | Lanco, said in a press release. “Mrs. Fields is such a recognizable brand, and we believe B2B is a huge growth opportunity. When combined with our innovative promotional solutions, Mrs. Fields is perfect for celebrating life’s sweetest moments but can also act as a symbol of comfort and appreciation during these unprecedented times.”

Chocolate Inn | Lanco will represent the Mrs. Fields brand in the B-to-B space across the United States and Canada. Initial product offerings will feature three-pack nibbler-size versions of the Mrs. Fields classic chocolate-chip, white-chocolate macadamia nut, and triple chocolate cookies boxed in a variety of personalized packaging options. Offerings include full-color die-cut boxes, ceramic mugs, metal tins, and other custom packaging options.

Products will be available immediately for the 2020 holiday season.

Chocolate Inn | Lanco manufactures more than 3,000 items, including confectionery, mints, chocolate, hard  goods, health and beauty, wellness, apparel and soft goods and services distributors in the promotional  products industry. The company operates two manufacturing facilities.

Mrs. Fields, which operates a production and distribution facility in Salt Lake City, was founded by Debbi Fields in 1977. The company was acquired by Z Capital Partners LLC in 2013 and operates under Famous Brands International, also based in Broomfield. Famous Brands also owns TCBY, Maxfield Candy and Nutty Guys.

