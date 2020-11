Broomfield FISH will host a turkey and ham drive from noon to 3 p.m., Nov. 14.

Residents who wish to donate one of the two Thanksgiving staples can do so at the east side of the building, 6 Garden Center, and donate while staying in their vehicles.

It is the first time the food bank and Community Resource Center has held this type of drive. No other types of food will be accepted Saturday.

For more information visit broomfieldfish.org or call 303-465-1600.