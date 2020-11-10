Front Range Community College to host virtual film screening

Front Range Community College will host a virtual screening of a new documentary about solar power, featuring Jonathan Scott of the HGTV series “Property Brothers.”

The film, “Jonathan Scott’s Power Trip,” looks into the challenges facing the advancement of solar energy in the United States and was inspired by Scott’s own experience trying to install solar panels on his Las Vegas home and receiving pushback from the local public utility commission.

Scott talks with members of the Navajo Nation, farmers in Georgia, coal workers in Kentucky, religious leaders in North Carolina and others.

The screening is free and open to the public and starts at 11 a.m. Thursday. There will be a Zoom conversation with Keith Hay, director of policy for the state of Colorado’s energy office, at 12:30 p.m. For more information, visit bit.ly/2IpvFuQ.