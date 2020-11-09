High of 36 with up to 2 inches of snow today in Boulder

After a warm week, Boulder should see much cooler temperatures this week and up to 2 inches of snow today.
Today’s forecast calls for cloudy skies with a high of 36 and an overnight low of 23, with a 70% chance of 1 to 2 inches of snow.
Tuesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 41 and an overnight low of 23.
Wednesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 44 and an overnight low of 23.
Thursday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 44 and an overnight low of 24.
Friday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 51 and an overnight low of 31.
