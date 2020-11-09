GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

High of 36 with up to 2 inches of snow today in Boulder

After a warm week, Boulder should see much cooler temperatures this week and up to 2 inches of snow today.

Today’s forecast calls for cloudy skies with a high of 36 and an overnight low of 23, with a 70% chance of 1 to 2 inches of snow.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 41 and an overnight low of 23.

Wednesday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 44 and an overnight low of 23.

Thursday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 44 and an overnight low of 24.

Friday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies with a high of 51 and an overnight low of 31.

Five-day forecastCheck out what weather is in store for the Boulder County area hereNational Weather ServiceSee what the National Weather service is predicting here24-Hour satelliteWatch NOAA’s 24-hour satellite image hereReal-time conditionsSee what Boulder’s weather is like now at the National Center for Atmospheric Research here

