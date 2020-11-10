Longmont police investigate report of man knocked off bike, belongings stolen

Longmont police are investigating after they say someone knocked a man off his bike Thursday and stole the man’s bike, wallet and cell phone.

The event occurred on the bike path behind 355 Ken Pratt Blvd., according to police. While police have not labeled the incident as an assault, the man did suffer serious injuries, Sgt. Matt Cage said.

Video of the suspect using the victim’s credit cards and “dumping” his cell phone has been obtained, according to an initial report. The suspect has not yet been identified.

The case remains under investigation and will soon be assigned to a detective, Cage said. There is no known threat to public safety.