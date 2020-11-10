Opponents of oil, gas development dominate Boulder County Planning Commission hearing

Opponents of oil and gas development in unincorporated Boulder County far outnumbered industry spokesmen during a Planning Commission public hearing on proposed updates to the county’s oil and gas regulations Tuesday.

Many of the more than 30 people calling into the virtual Planning Commission hearing suggested even stricter rules than what the County Planning and Permitting staff has so far proposed.

Boulder County staff, for example, has recommended that no new oil or gas well pad be permitted within 2,000 feet of any dwelling, educational facility or child care center.

That setback should be even greater, several public hearing callers argued, and should apply to some other neighboring types of properties.

Boulder resident Micah Parkin, executive director of 350 Colorado, an organization that says on its website it is working “to build a fossil-free future powered by 100% renewable energy,” urged Boulder County require wells to be set back at least 2,500 feet from any occupied buildings, water sources, open spaces or recreation areas.

That stricter 2,500-foot setback standard — and the idea of applying it to things other than just homes, schools and child care centers — was supported by several of the public-hearing speakers, including a number of Niwot High School students who identified themselves as members of their school’s Environmental Club.

Niwot High School senior Maya Beauvineau, one of those students, said 2,500 buffers should be “at the lower end” of such separations from wells and that eventually Boulder County should completely ban hydraulic fracturing — the process of injecting sand, water and chemicals to free up underground oil and gas deposits.

“Fracking is notorious for generating air pollution,” said Niwot High junior Victor Gerber.

“Fracking must be replaced with renewables,” said Niiwot High School Environmental Club member Josh Ludscki-Lee, adding that “Boulder County should pave the way.”

Eastern Boulder County resident Michael Denslow said the proposed regulations should have stronger provisions to protect against spills, fires and explosions. Leslie Weise, another eastern Boulder County resident, said the county should not allow any emissions from oil and gas wells.

Some public hearing speakers argued that Boulder County should ignore Colorado courts’ rulings that have overturned or blocked fracking bans and proceed with enacting its own prohibition.

Boulder County currently has a moratorium in place against accepting any new oil and gas development applications, a temporary timeout that’s set to expire Dec. 31 as the Planning Commission and the Board of County Commissioners consider updating oil and gas regulations to apply local-control powers and health, safety and welfare considerations established in Senate Bill 181, a bill the Legislature enacted last year.

On Tuesday, though, Lafayette City Council member Tonya Briggs, who said she was speaking as a resident, not a council member, called on Boulder County to “extend the moratorium” and look for legal ways to impose an oil and gas development ban.

Lafayette resident Marty Feffer argued against allowing any continued oil and gas development in the county, and Louisville resident Kelly Bartell expressed her “absolute opposition” to fracking.

However, Chris McGowne, a representative of the American Petroleum Institute and its Colorado Petroleum Council division, said the industry organization has “some serious concerns” about the county staff’s recommended regulations and the county’s desire to regulate sub-surface oil and gas development activities as well as on-the-surface activities.

McGowne encouraged county officials to sit down with industry representatives to discuss those concerns.

Ryan Seastrom, the regulatory affairs manager for the another trade organization, the Colorado Oil and Gas Association, said that while Senate Bill 181 gave local governments some broader regulatory authority, those regulations and restrictions and requirements must be “reasonable and necessary.”

Both McGowne and Seastrom said their organizations had sent the county written messages highlighting their concerns about copies of the proposed county rules, but they did not go into line-by-line details Tuesday night during the two minute-limit each was allowed to speak during the hearing — a limit that applied to most of the other speakers, as well, except in several cases where people had arranged to “pool” their time.

Boulder resident Ramesh Bhatt told planning commissioners that the revised county regulations should protect wildlife as well as humans.

The planning panel also heard from several representatives of the Boulder-based Front Range Nesting Bald Eagles Studies organization about what they said is a need for the new rules to provide better protections for wildlife and natural resources.

Planning Commission members had already planned to put off asking staff any questions and to begin discussing the current draft of the proposed regulation updates, until a meeting that will start at 4 p.m. Tuesday — questions, discussions and considerations of votes that may continue on Nov. 17 and, if necessary, again on Nov. 19.

The Planning Commission’s recommendations, once they agree on them, are to be the subject of a commissioners public hearing tentatively set for 4 p.m. Dec. 1. The next day, the county commissioners are expected to consider adopting regulations or directing staff to modify them further, with the commissioners to continue those proceedings Dec. 10 and Dec. 15, if necessary.

More information about Boulder County’s oil and gas regulations and policies, and the updates under review, can be viewed at tinyurl.com/y2598jol.