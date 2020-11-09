Sex assault trial for Aidan Atkinson pushed back to February

Aidan Atkinson’s trial on sex assault and sexual exploitation charges has been pushed back to February due to a halt on all Boulder County trials as a result of the coronavirus.

According to jail records Atkinson, 19, was initially charged with three charges of sexual assault, one charge of attempted sexual assault, and five charges of unlawful sexual contact as a juvenile after investigators say he sexually assaulted multiple young women on a party bus in September 2018.

Prosecutors later added more charges to the case that had not been made public, but during a remote motions hearing in September attorneys said the charges were related to sexual exploitation allegations that happened at a private residence three months after the party bus incident.

Atkinson was set to stand trial staring today, but last week Boulder County chose to stop all jury trials until at least Jan. 19.

Court records show Atkinson is now set for a five-day trial starting Feb. 1. Atkinson remains free on a personal recognizance bond.

At least some of the charges stem from a student who told officials she was on a party bus for homecoming in 2018. She said she became too drunk to stand and sat next to Atkinson, who began to sexually touch her.

The girl said she told Atkinson to stop and that others saw what was happening but did not intervene, and the girl said Atkinson’s behavior continued at a restaurant.

Attorneys said during previous hearings that the sexual exploitation charges stem from allegations that Atkinson, a former Fairview High School quarterback, recorded a sexual encounter without consent. The named victim in that case is not a named victim in the alleged party bus incident, attorneys said.

While the Daily Camera does not typically name juvenile defendants, it is naming Atkinson because of the serious nature of the allegations and the fact that his initial arrest and charges were public record because he was 18 at the time.