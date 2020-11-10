St. Vrain Valley Schools Education Foundation will hold virtual gala

The St. Vrain Valley Schools Education Foundation’s annual gala will be held virtually at 6 p.m. Saturday.

The gala will be streamed live on the Education Foundation’s YouTube channel and Longmont’s Comcast Channel 8.

The event includes a performance of “Truly Brave” by 40 district students, messages by Executive Director Josh Atherton and Superintendent Don Haddad, a highlight of 2020 Teacher of the Year Janette Rivera Gonzales from Northridge Elementary, and a performance by Face Vocal Band.

“This event is our opportunity to celebrate the incredible work our foundation does on behalf of our St. Vrain Valley students, teachers and staff,” Atherton said in a press release. “With limitations on meeting in person, we thought it was a perfect opportunity to bring our annual gala to the entire community.”

Viewers are encouraged to register early at stvrainfoundation.org/galatickets. Registration will give access to more than 100 auction items. To donate directly to the foundation, go to stvrainfoundation.org/donate.